As Friends fans will recall, Ross Gellar’s brief marriage to “British chippy” Emily Waltham (played by Helen Baxendale) remains one of the sitcom’s most memorable storylines. However, the show’s former director, James Burrows, has revealed that the character of Emily was almost recast as she wasn’t “particularly funny.”

Writing in his memoir Directed By James Burrows, the Friends director recalled that Baxendale and David Schwimmer (aka Ross Gellar) didn’t have much on-screen chemistry. “Schwimmer had no one to bounce off,” he explained. “It was like clapping with one hand.”

“In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry. We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel,” Burrows added, revealing that show-runners were considering recasting Emily, but ultimately decided against it due to time constraints.

He continued: “Often, you can’t recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations. You need someone who gets laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain’t working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it’s a day player, it’s a quick goodbye.”

Baxendale joined Friends in the show’s fourth season, appearing as Ross’ London-based girlfriend, and eventual wife, for a total of 14 episodes. In Season 5, Emily and Ross tied the knot in an infamous wedding ceremony that culminated in Ross accidentally saying Rachel’s name at the alter. Baxendale was eventually written out of the show when the on-screen couple decided to split, following Ross’ refusal to not see Rachel anymore.

Recalling her Friends stint back in 2012, Baxendale revealed to The Mirror that the show’s cast “were all very nice and professional,” but she never viewed them as being “great mates.”

“People expect because it is called Friends that everyone was great friends, but they were real professionals. They'd been doing it for years and I was one of many guest stars to appear,” she explained. “I am very proud and delighted to have been in such an amazingly successful and international show.”