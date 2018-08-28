When it comes to the iconic ’90s television show Friends, there are so many memorable quotes that it’s hard to pin down just one favorite. Who can forget Ross frantically screaming, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”? How about Monica’s blunt retort, “Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it”? Or, perhaps, the cardinal rule of Joey Tribbiani: “Joey doesn’t share food!”

While many of the quotes are hilarious or oddly useful for everyday situations in life, it’s a truth universally acknowledged (or should be, at least) that the best quotes of the series are all about love. After all, it’s the romantic moments from the show and their heartfelt lines that continue to leave an impression on viewers years after the show’s ending in 2004. And no, we’re not talking about “we were on a break!”

From Ross and Rachel’s slow-blooming relationship that began when they were awkward teenagers to Monica and Chandler’s gradual transition from friends to lovers, then to husband and wife, romance has always been a cornerstone of the show. It’s what fueled so many of the show’s sweetest moments, biggest shocks, and most tearful heartbreaks. Don’t lie: No one was prepared for when Ross had a Freudian slip at the altar and said Rachel’s name instead of Emily’s at their wedding.

From the first time Ross expressed his interest in Rachel while awkwardly eating an Oreo to the moment she got off the plane, here are 25 romantic Friends quotes that will make all of the emotions come rushing back all over again.

1. When Ross Asks To Ask Rachel Out — Season 1, Episode 1

Warner Bros. Television Warner Bros. Television

“Do you think — and try not to let my intense vulnerability become any kind of a factor here — but do you think it would be OK if I asked you out sometime, maybe?”

The first romantic relationship to gain its footing on Friends was none other than Ross and Rachel’s. In the show’s first episode, the paleontologist finds himself spending time with Monica and Rachel after the end of his marriage to Carol. After Monica goes to bed, Ross reveals to Rachel that he had a massive crush on her in high school, which she quietly admits that she knew about. While splitting one last Oreo in half for them to share, Ross throws out the idea of them maybe dating in the future. Rachel’s response? “Maybe.”

2. When Rachel Tells Monica To Go For It — Season 2, Episodes 12 & 13

​​Rachel: “Go tell him he’s cute. What’s the worst that could happen?”

Monica: “He could hear me.”

This short, but hilarious, comment between Rachel and Monica is such a perfect encapsulation of Friends. It’s lighthearted and perfectly explains both characters, their friendship dynamic, and their viewpoints when it comes to love. Rachel is undaunted; she always goes for what she wants and never looks back. Monica, on the other hand, is a bit more reserved when it comes to sharing her feelings. The two clash in their approaches, but their friendship remains strong. And hey, although this exchange didn’t help Monica find her forever guy, moments like these pushed them both toward lasting love.

3. When Phoebe Explains Lobsters — Season 2, Episode 14

Warner Bros. Television

“She’s your lobster. Come on, you guys. It’s a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You can actually see old lobster couples, walking around their tank, you know, holding claws.”

While this quote might be more fondly remembered when Ross later says it to Rachel, it’s Phoebe’s full description that is the real heart-stealer. It’s the most iconically Phoebe saying of all time — one that is both quirky, wise, effortlessly endearing, and comes with an adorable mental image of old lobster couples holding hands together. This line single-handedly started making people lovingly refer to their partner as their “lobster,” and we all have Phoebe Buffay to thank for it.

4. When Janice Goes Above And Beyond — Season 4, Episode 13

“I’ll write you every day… 15 Yemen Road, Yemen.”

In a desperate attempt to break up with Janice (again), Chandler tells her he’s moving far, far away. To Yemen, in fact. He even goes as far as to go to the airport, buy a plane ticket, and board the plane just to prove that he’s indeed moving so that Janice will leave him alone once and for all. Instead, she rebuffs his breakup attempts and tells him she’ll write him letters every day to the address he gave her: 15 Yemen Road, Yemen. While it’s a very expensive and cruel way to break up with someone, the idea that Janice would continue to try to write to him — even to a silly address — is actually pretty sweet.

5. When Ross Says The Wrong Name — Season 4, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“I take thee, Rachel.”

Ross’ Freudian slip is a rare trifecta of a Friends quote: It is heartbreaking, shocking, and thrilling, all at the same time. When he stands at the altar during his wedding in England and mistakenly says the name of his ex-girlfriend Rachel, viewers around the world simultaneously felt incredible surprise at what he had just said, sympathy for Ross’ kindhearted fiancée Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale), and a zing of excitement at the possibility of Rachel and Ross one day finding their way back to each other. While this quote is definitely not the most romantic line in the series if you’re Emily, it does show how much Ross and Rachel are meant to be.

6. When Chandler Surprises Everyone — Season 5, Episode 14

Warner Bros. Television

“Because I’m in love with Monica! I love her. That’s right. I love her! I love her! I love you, Monica.”

After their stint in England, Monica and Chandler’s relationship transforms from close friends into a not-so-secret relationship they’re desperate to try to hide from their friendship circle. It’s a decision that’s not very successful, however, when Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe quickly find out and create a plan to get Monica and Chandler to outright admit their feelings for one another. After Phoebe awkwardly attempts to seduce Chandler under the false pretense that he isn’t seeing anyone — with Monica hiding in his bathroom — he explodes and finally admits that he’s in love with her. The major revelation causes Rachel, Joey, and Monica to appear from their hiding places and Monica to reveal she feels the same way.

7. When Chandler Calms Monica Down — Season 6, Episode 12

“I’m sorry. You’re not easygoing, but you’re passionate, and that’s good. And when you get upset about the little things, I think that I’m pretty good about making you feel better about that. And that’s good, too. So, they can say that you’re high-maintenance, but it’s OK, because I like… maintaining you.”

In Season 6, Monica goes into a tailspin after Phoebe makes an offhand comment about her being “high-maintenance.” She turns to Chandler for backup, who initially tries his best to convince their friends that Monica isn’t high-maintenance before he is eventually forced to acknowledge that she is, indeed, high-maintenance. Monica is outraged by his agreement with the rest of their friends, but when Chandler gets a moment to explain, he reveals that it’s actually one of the reasons why they’re such a great team. The heartwarming scene just confirms that the couple not only balance each other out, but can lift each other up, too.

8. When Monica Proposes To Chandler — Season 6, Episode 25

Warner Bros. Television

“Chandler, in all my life, I never thought I would be so lucky as to fall in love with my best... my best... there’s a reason why girls don’t do this!”

In the show’s Season 6 finale, Monica and Chandler’s relationship gets tested in a brand new way with the return of Monica’s ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck), who’s ready to settle down and give Monica everything she’s always wanted — marriage, children, and stability. However, she turns Richard down because she wants all of those things with Chandler. The only problem? In his attempt to catch her entirely by surprise, Chandler has been disparaging the idea of ever getting married and settling down together all week. Thinking he’s messed up their entire relationship, he steps into Monica’s apartment, only to find it covered in soft candlelight as she gets down on one knee to propose to him instead. Although she can’t get all of the words out, Monica’s proposal shows just how much she loves Chandler.

9. And When Chandler Proposes Right Back To Her — Season 6, Episode 25

Warner Bros. Television

“I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it, then I realized the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be. And if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way.”

When Monica’s emotions begin to overwhelm her, Chandler quickly steps in to propose right back to her. Being his usual Chandler self, he is able to easily bring a little levity to the situation with his off-the-cuff jokes that make Monica laugh and get them back on track. What he says is pretty standard and cheesy for a TV proposal, but the singular image of the two both down on their knees, surrounded by candlelight, and committing to their future together is still undoubtedly one of the most emotional scenes of the show. Seriously, just try watching it without tearing up!

10. When Chandler Says He’d Love Monica No Matter What — Season 7, Episode 6

Chandler: “What I mean is, you’re Monica. OK? And I am in love with Monica.”

Monica: “Keep going.”

Chandler: “So you can balloon up or you can shrink down and I will still love you.”

Monica: “Even if I were to shrink down to 2 inches tall?”

Chandler: “I’d carry you around in my pocket.”

One of Monica’s deepest worries throughout the series is about her weight. During Season 7, that fear is dredged up once again after meeting Julie, Chandler’s ex-girlfriend from summer camp whom he broke up with as a teen because she was overweight. This causes Monica to spiral, assuming that Chandler might break up with her if she ever got pregnant or gained weight. Instead, Chandler shows his own personal growth by revealing that he couldn’t care less about Monica’s weight because he loves her for who she is, not her size.

11. When Monica Says Her Vows — Season 7, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“Chandler, for so long I wondered if I would ever find my prince, my soul mate. Then, three years ago at another wedding, I turned to a friend for comfort and instead I found everything that I had been looking for my whole life. And now, here we are with our future before us, and I only want to spend it with you, my prince, my soul mate, my friend.”

Fact: The only thing better than Monica and Chandler’s proposals are Monica and Chandler’s wedding vows. When the two tie the knot at the end of Season 7, Monica’s look back at their emotional journey as a couple over the last three years is not only a walk down memory lane for the couple but also for viewers who cheered them on throughout that time period. Plus, it’s so perfect that, despite whatever title they might call one another, they’re always still friends first and foremost.

12. When Chandler Says His Vows — Season 7, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“I thought this was going to be the most difficult thing I was ever going to have to do, but when I saw you walking down that aisle I realized how simple it is. I love you. Any surprise that comes along the way is OK because I will always love you.”

When it comes to his vows, Chandler didn’t even need the notecard he wrote to adequately express his feelings for Monica. As a character, Chandler often gets stuck in his own head and finds a way to thwart his own successes, which viewers have seen play out on screen time and time again. It was lovely to see his personal growth as a character on display at their wedding. It was a perfect way to show his character that sometimes taking a leap of faith is OK, because Monica was there to catch him and support him, too.

13. When Joey Tells Rachel — Season 8, Episode 16

Warner Bros. Television

“I think I’m falling in love with you.”

Despite not knowing each other at the beginning of the show, Joey and Rachel quickly become best friends, roommates, and even try to date for a period of time. When Joey admits to her that he’s falling in love with her in Season 8, Rachel’s first reaction is to believe it’s a joke, albeit one she doesn’t quite understand. However, when it finally clicks, the two have a poignant, mature conversation about Joey’s feelings and Rachel tearfully reveals she is unable to reciprocate them. This is a very rare serious — and very sweet — moment from Joey. When Rachel begins to fear that this means the end of their friendship, he is effortlessly kind in the face of utter heartbreak and tells her not to apologize and that they will remain close friends. He even attempts to turn it into a joke to make her laugh, tearfully saying, “I was only kidding!”

14. When Mike Shows Up In Barbados — Season 9, Episode 23

Warner Bros. Television

“I thought we were apart for a good reason, but then I suddenly realized there was no reason good enough to keep me from spending the rest of my life with you.”

With David (Hank Azaria) mid-proposal to Phoebe at dinner on the crew’s trip to Barbados, Mike (Paul Rudd) shows up just in the nick of time to stop her from getting engaged to another man that she doesn’t love simply because Phoebe wants to get married. He usurps the proposal — and even David’s seat at the dinner table — to discuss their breakup and propose to her then and there despite not even having a ring. Phoebe’s reaction is one of simultaneous shock and joy and, judging by the gasps in the audience during filming, she wasn’t the only one swooning on set.

15. And When Phoebe Rejects His Proposal — Season 9, Episode 23

Warner Bros. Television

Mike: “Phoebe, will you marry me?”

Phoebe: “No. I love you, but I never needed a proposal from you; I just needed to know that we were headed somewhere, that we had a future.”

Mike: “We can have any future you want.”

Given that the two broke up months prior because Mike didn’t want to get married, it would’ve seemed rushed or out of character if Phoebe had said yes immediately to his proposal. Instead, her rejection sets the couple out on a new, emotionally secure journey together. Rather than craving the title of Mrs. Phoebe Hannigan or a hasty proposal, Phoebe opts to decline so that they can begin a new relationship where they’re both on the same page in terms of wants and needs. Long-term goals like marriage are still on the table, but they’re not in any rush; knowing that Mike saw them as a long-term couple that “had a future” together was enough for Phoebe, which is incredibly romantic.

16. When Rachel Tells Joey — Season 9, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“Lately I have been having thoughts, musings if you will ... and maybe they’re crazy thoughts, but I’ve been thinking about us.”

Just a season prior, Joey tearfully told Rachel that he was falling in love with her. With that idea still floating in her head, Rachel remarks that she’s been having “musings” about the two as a couple and what it would mean for them. She puts it in such a nice, yet frank way that only Rachel Green can, although Joey shares that they shouldn’t act on her feelings because it will hurt Ross. However, her confession convinces him to show up at her room later, kiss her, and end the season on a serious cliffhanger.

17. When Ross Breaks Down What Love Really Means — Season 10, Episode 2

“Love. ‘L’ is for life. And what is life without love? ‘O’ is for ‘Oh, wow!’ ‘V’ is for this very surprising turn of events, which I’m still fine with, by the way. ‘E’ is for how extremely normal I find it that you two are together.”

When Ross finds out that Rachel and Joey are seeing one another, it goes about as well as everyone expected it would. (Read: It goes very, very badly.) In his attempt to seem very cool with the knowledge that his ex-girlfriend and close friend are dating, he comically explains, while speaking in a very high-pitched voice, what love really means.

18. When Chandler Tells Erica What A Good Mother Monica Would Be — Season 10, Episode 9

“My wife’s an incredible woman. She’s loving and devoted and caring. And don’t tell her I said this, but the woman’s always right. I love my wife more than anything in this world. And it kills me that I can’t give her a baby. I really want a kid. And when that day finally comes, I’ll learn how to be a good dad. But my wife… she’s already there. She’s a mother... without a baby... Please?”

In Season 10, Chandler gives a passionate speech to Erica, the young woman who would later become the birth mother to his and Monica’s twins, about what a great mother Monica would be. He does so without Monica even in attendance, a testament to how much he truly loves her and wants this future with her as a parent. He goes above and beyond crediting Monica’s intelligence and kindness before he shares his own wishes for a family; it’s a selfless act on Chandler’s part that shows just how much he loves her.

19. When Phoebe Says Her Vows — Season 10, Episode 12

Warner Bros. Television

“When I was growing up I didn’t have a normal mom and dad or a regular family like everybody else, and I always knew that something was missing. But now I’m standing here today knowing that I have everything I'm ever going to need. You are my family.”

Phoebe’s vows are so personal. She’s always been an eccentric character — one with a complicated backstory that includes an identical twin and a penchant for singing songs about smelly cats — but was always cognizant that there was some unknown factor that was missing in her life. It’s not until she gets married to Mike that she realizes she’s found with him the comfort, familiarity, and support she’s always craved.

20. When Mike Says His Vows — Season 10, Episode 12

Warner Bros. Television

“Phoebe, you are so beautiful. You’re so kind. You’re so generous. You’re so wonderfully weird.”

In response, Mike’s vows perfectly recognize just how great Phoebe really is and share his wholehearted love for every single part of her and her unique personality. Yes, she can be weird, quirky, or eccentric at times. But he sees her and her kind heart for who she is and he loves her for it. And if that isn’t the most adorable thing in the universe, what is?

21. And When Phoebe Adds... — Season 10, Episode 12

Warner Bros. Television

“Oh, wait, and I forgot: I love you. And you have nice eyes.”

A true “Phoebe Being Phoebe” moment. Plus, it would’ve been absurd not to include those two very important points in her vows!

22. When Chandler Reminisces About Monica’s Apartment — Season 10, Episodes 17 & 18

“Look around, you guys. This was your first home and it was a happy place filled with love and laughter but, more importantly, because it was rent-controlled, it was a freaking steal.”

After moving out of their beloved apartment, Chandler’s comment to his and Monica’s children about their first home is the perfect mix of heartwarming, silly, and bittersweet. Throughout 10 seasons, the apartment was such an iconic and representative place for the entire friendship circle; it’s where many of the show’s greatest relationships really got their footing and where Monica and Chandler even proposed to one another. To say goodbye to the apartment — on the last episodes of the series as well — felt like bidding farewell to an old friend, and reminded viewers of all the good times spent there.

23. When Ross Decides He Needs To Tell Rachel — Season 10, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“Yeah, that’s true, except I don’t want to get over her.”

After Rachel decides to take a new job and fly to Paris, Joey points out that it will be a good chance for Ross to finally move on from their ever-twisting, complex relationship and find someone new. Instead, Ross comes to the conclusion that he’s not quite ready to close the door on his and Rachel’s relationship just yet. It’s an excellent choice, especially considering it was the final episode of the show and the idea that Rachel and Ross wouldn’t end up together after all they had been through would’ve been heartbreaking.

24. When Rachel Gets Off The Plane — Season 10, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“I got off the plane.”

Five of the most iconic words in TV history.

25. When Rachel Is Done Messing Around — Season 10, Episode 24

Warner Bros. Television

“It’s you and me, all right? This is it.”

After all their characters go through over 10 seasons together, it’s so romantic that Rachel and Ross finally find their way back to one another and are on the same page. As they look deep into each other’s eyes, Rachel shows she is serious about their relationship by swearing it will always be the two of them together and that this is “it.” Ross quickly agrees with her… unless they’re on a break. “Don’t make jokes now,” he tells himself while rolling his eyes, but he succeeds in making Rachel laugh. Rachel’s grand gesture of getting off the plane was the perfect way to end the show and ensure the couple got their happy ending after all.