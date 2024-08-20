To mark 30 years of Friends, the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, have been reflecting on the hit sitcom — and revealing some surprising tidbits along the way.

In a new interview with The Times, the duo recalled a plotline from the show’s pilot episode (aptly titled “The Pilot) and shared that studio bosses were worried fans wouldn’t be too fond of Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox.

In the show’s first ever episode, which aired in September 1994, Monica sleeps with her co-worker, known as “Paul the wine guy,” on their first date. Although Paul initially claimed he hadn’t had sex in two years. As the episode unfolds, it is revealed that Paul lied so that Monica would sleep with him.

“The guy who was in charge said: ‘We’re not going to like Monica because [in the pilot] she sleeps with a guy on the first date,’” Crane told The Times. However, he and Kauffman pushed back on their feedback, and argued that Monica’s storyline “makes her sympathetic.”

“The network, in trying to prove that the audience wouldn’t like Monica if she sleeps with a guy on the first date, distributed a little questionnaire to the audience at our dress rehearsal,” he added, revealing that the studio’s questions were “so skewed.”

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox on Friends. NBCU Photo Bank

Crane continued, “The question was like: ‘When Monica sleeps with a guy on her first date, is she a) a slut or b) a harlot?’” However, despite the network’s framing of the questionnaire, “People wrote in saying: ‘No, it’s fine.’”

Monica & Chandler’s Original Plotline

In the same interview, show creator Kauffman also revealed how the audience influenced another of Monica’s major storylines — her relationship with Chandler Bing, played by the late Matthew Perry.

Speaking to The Times, she explained that Monica and Chandler were initially going to have a brief fling, but fans’ overwhelming reaction to the couple changed their approach.

“We thought it would be a one-night stand,” Kauffman said. “But they received such a strong reaction from the audience in London that it actually altered where we were going with the storyline.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons (1994 - 2004), and along with Cox and Perry, stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay). The year 2024 marks three decades since the show’s debut. Despite being off the air for 20 years, Friends remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.