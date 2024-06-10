Jennifer Aniston Got Emotional Discussing Friends’ 30th Anniversary

Jennifer Aniston is looking back on three decades of Friends. Appearing on Variety’s Actors on Actors with Abbott Elementary star, Quinta Brunson, the actor reflected on the hit sitcom which aired for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004.

When asked what it’s like to watch Friends two decades after the show wrapped, a teary-eyed Aniston said, “Oh, God, don’t make me cry.”

“I won’t,” Brunson responded. “We won’t make each other cry.” However, Aniston was already visibly emotional. “Do you want a minute?” she added. “We don’t have to talk about it.”

While grabbing a tissue from a producer, Aniston continued, “Sorry, I just started thinking about... I’m ok, these are happy tears.” While she didn’t refer to the actor by name, her emotion seemingly stemmed from the recent passing of her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54 in October 2023.

The pair resumed their conversation after a brief pause, and The Morning Show star discussed the upcoming 30th anniversary of Friends in September 2024.

“It’s so strange to think that it’s even 30 years old,” Aniston said of the milestone. “I remember the day it was going to premiere on television, on NBC.” Adding that the premiere “feels like yesterday,” the actor expressed gratitude for the show’s longevity.

The cast of Friends. Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts,” she said. “All six of us... we never could imagine.”

This isn’t the first time Aniston has reflected on her Friends days as of late. Speaking to People in April, she looked back on the early years of the hit sitcom, on which she played Rachel Green for 10 seasons.

“Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet,” she recalled. “It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting. Everything was exciting.” The actor also remembered visiting the Friends set for the first time at Warner Bros. Studios, adding, “It was just magic. It was the best.”