How The Gaslit Cast Compares To Their Controversial Real-Life Counterparts

Streaming
Meet the real figures involved in one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history.
Starz
Gaslit, Starz’s new political drama adapted from Slate's Slow Burn, tells the real-life story of Martha Mitchell, the lesser-known figure crucial to the Watergate Scandal that led to U.S. President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.
Starz
Martha, the socialite married to Nixon’s attorney general, uncovered the former president's involvement in the scandal. When she started publicly speaking out, she was targeted in a smear campaign. Out on April 24, meet the Gaslit cast's controversial real-life counterparts.