Set in the gritty mob world, Gemini Lounge follows a disgraced detective as he attempts to redeem himself. With The Protege director Danny A. Abeckaser at the helm, it looks set to be a thrilling watch. Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale will play leading lady Gina. Alongside her, Twilight’s Ashley Greene has taken on a key role, too. While any specifics about their characters have yet to be released, and with filming yet to start, you’re no doubt left with a lot of questions. Below, find out everything we know about the film so far.

Gemini Lounge plot and major themes

The film focuses on detective Bobby Belucci, played by Speed Racer’s Emile Hirsch, who was previously demoted at work for a major error. He’s presented with the ultimate opportunity — an undercover assignment, to take down an infamous mob killer, the most ruthless of the bunch. It’s a door to redemption, and a return to glory, if he pulls it out the bag. But, he spins out of control, stepping further into his undercover persona as the film progresses. It’s not only his career, but his entire life that hangs in the balance.

Gemini Lounge cast

Alongside Hirsch as main lead, and recent additions Lucy Hale and Ashley Greene, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Vincent Laresca, The Goonies’ Robert Davi, and Godfather of Harlem’s Bo Dietl will also enjoy starring turns. Meanwhile, Jake Cannavale, Sid Rosenberg, Jeremy Luke, and James Russo are also connected to the project.

So far, there’s no mention of specific roles, apart from Hirsch as Belucci, and Hale as Gina. Speaking of Hale and Greene coming on board, director Danny A. Abeckaser told Deadline, “We are so excited to have Lucy Hale join the cast as our female lead, Gina. She brings incredible range and charisma, and it is a really exciting role.”

“This will be my second film directing Ashley, and she always kills it. In this role, she will showcase both a soft side and a tough side, which her fans will be excited for, especially in such a notable gangster story.”

Could this mean Greene is set to play a mob wife? Or another detective? We guess time will tell...