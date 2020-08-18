What Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz & Everyone Else You Forgot Was In Twilight Are Up To Now

With Stephenie Meyer's long awaited Midnight Sun finally hitting shelves, many former Twihards have found themselves dusting off their old books and DVDs to relive all the vampire glory of yesteryear. And while you're going down memory lane, you're probably wondering, what is the cast of Twilight up to now?

The Twilight Saga was a cultural phenomenon, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Nearly 30 years after Anne Rice won readers over with her tales of the brooding Louis de Pointe du Lac and the flamboyant Lestat de Lioncourt, Meyer's own broody hero, Edward Cullen, took the world by storm. Now, Edward's telling his own side of the story in Midnight Sun, the new book that re-visits the events of Twilight from his perspective.

It's been nearly a decade since Breaking Dawn — Part 2 closed the curtain on the Twilight Saga. Here's what the major players from the cast of Twilight are up to today:

Kristen Stewart Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images After taking a post-Breaking Dawn break from big studio films, Bella Swan actor Kristen Stewart starred in a number of indie films, including Still Alice and Seberg. Later this year she'll star in the 2020 LGBTQ+ rom-com Happiest Season, opposite Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), and has signed on to portray Princess Diana in the forthcoming film, Spencer.

Robert Pattinson David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following his stint as Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson pursued a number of creative projects, including a starring role in Robert Eggers' 2019 horror film, The Lighthouse. In May 2019, Pattinson signed on to star as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, a new superhero film from Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark (Planet of the Apes).

Taylor Lautner Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Taylor Lautner, aka Jacob Black, hasn't done much acting since 2016, when his roles in Scream Queens and Run the Tide netted him two nominations in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Billy Burke Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images After appearing in all five Twilight movies as Charlie Swan, Billy Burke acted in several more films and TV shows, including NBC's Revolution and CBS' Zoo. More recently, Burke has appeared on Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star and Quibi's Most Dangerous Game. The actor and musician released his second album, The Underkill, in 2018.

Peter Facinelli Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carlisle Cullen actor Peter Facinelli has been quite busy following the end of the Twilight Saga. The Queens native appeared as Coop on Showtime's Nurse Jackie, which ended its seven-season run in 2015. In addition to several 2019 film and TV projects, including FBI and Magnum P.I., Facinelli proposed to girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison during a New Year's vacation to Mexico, according to People.

Mackenzie Foy Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She's only 20 years old, but Mackenzie Foy has already appeared in some of the biggest films of the 2010s, from Breaking Dawn to Interstellar. After starring as Clara in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the Renesmee Cullen actor picked up another starring role, this time as Jo Green in a new film adaptation of Anna Sewell's Black Beauty. The Hollywood Reporter announced in July that the film would premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Ashley Greene Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After starring as Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga, Ashley Greene has diversified her acting portfolio. She's appeared in both indie and big studio films, picking up a voice-acting gig as Barbara Gordon — aka Batgirl — in Batman: Arkham Asylum, and even starring in the 2019 Hallmark Channel Movie, Christmas on My Mind. Her next film, Aftermath, is currently in post-production.

Anna Kendrick Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images One of the franchise's most successful stars, Anna Kendrick has done quite a lot since she portrayed Jessica Stanley. After starring as Beca in three blockbuster Pitch Perfect films, Kendrick starred as Queen Poppy in Trolls and Trolls World Tour, the latter of which was a video-on-demand success. She will star in the upcoming sci-fi film, Stowaway, alongside Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Kellan Lutz David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following his stint as Emmett Cullen, Kellan Lutz built a film and TV career through action-movie roles. In 2019, he starred as Ken Crosby in CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, which has been renewed for a second season.

Jackson Rathbone Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Since portraying Jasper Hale in the Twilight Saga, Jackson Rathbone has settled down with wife Sheila Hafsadi to raise their three children, according to People. Rathbone continues to act, and will star opposite Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish in the upcoming supernatural romance film, Until We Meet Again.

Elizabeth Reaser Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Esme Cullen actress Elizabeth Reaser has made a name for herself in the TV world since Breaking Dawn — Part 2. In addition to her starring role as Shirley Crain on Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Reaser has also appeared on Easy and The Handmaid's Tale.