What Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz & Everyone Else You Forgot Was In Twilight Are Up To Now

With Stephenie Meyer's long awaited
many former Twihards have found themselves dusting off their old books and DVDs to relive all the vampire glory of yesteryear. And while you're going down memory lane, you're probably wondering, Midnight Sun finally hitting shelves, what is the cast of ? Twilight up to now
The Twilight Saga was a cultural phenomenon, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Nearly 30 years after
Anne Rice won readers over with her tales of the brooding Louis de Pointe du Lac and the flamboyant Lestat de Lioncourt, Meyer's own broody hero, Edward Cullen, took the world by storm. Now, Edward's telling his own side of the story in Midnight Sun, the new book that re-visits the events of Twilight from his perspective.
It's been nearly a decade since
Breaking Dawn — Part 2 closed the curtain on the Twilight Saga. Here's what the major players from the cast of Twilight are up to today: Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
After taking a post-
Breaking Dawn break from big studio films, Bella Swan actor Kristen Stewart starred in a number of indie films, including Still Alice and Seberg. Later this year she'll star in the 2020 LGBTQ+ rom-com , opposite Mackenzie Davis ( Happiest Season Halt and Catch Fire), and has signed on to portray Princess Diana in the forthcoming film, . Spencer David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Following his stint as Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson pursued a number of creative projects, including a starring role in Robert Eggers' 2019 horror film,
The Lighthouse. In May 2019, Pattinson signed on to star as the Caped Crusader in , a new superhero film from Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark ( The Batman Planet of the Apes). Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Taylor Lautner, aka Jacob Black,
hasn't done much acting since 2016, when his roles in Scream Queens and Run the Tide netted him two nominations in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
After appearing in all five Twilight movies as Charlie Swan, Billy Burke acted in several more films and TV shows, including NBC's
Revolution and CBS' Zoo. More recently, Burke has appeared on Fox's and 9-1-1: Lone Star Quibi's . The actor and musician released his second album, Most Dangerous Game , in 2018. The Underkill Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Carlisle Cullen actor Peter Facinelli has been quite busy following the end of the Twilight Saga. The Queens native appeared as Coop on Showtime's
Nurse Jackie, which ended its seven-season run in 2015. In addition to several 2019 film and TV projects, including FBI and Magnum P.I., Facinelli proposed to girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison during a New Year's vacation to Mexico, according to People. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
She's only 20 years old, but Mackenzie Foy has already appeared in some of the biggest films of the 2010s, from
Breaking Dawn to Interstellar. After starring as Clara in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the Renesmee Cullen actor picked up another starring role, this time as Jo Green in a new film adaptation of Anna Sewell's . Black Beauty The Hollywood Reporter announced in July that the film would premiere on Disney+ later this year. Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
After starring as Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga, Ashley Greene has diversified her acting portfolio. She's appeared in both indie and big studio films, picking up a voice-acting gig as Barbara Gordon — aka Batgirl — in
Batman: Arkham Asylum, and even starring in the 2019 Hallmark Channel Movie, Christmas on My Mind. Her next film, , is currently in post-production. Aftermath Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
One of the franchise's most successful stars, Anna Kendrick has done quite a lot since she portrayed Jessica Stanley. After starring as Beca in three blockbuster
Pitch Perfect films, Kendrick starred as Queen Poppy in Trolls and Trolls World Tour, the latter of which was a video-on-demand success. She will star in the upcoming sci-fi film, , alongside Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette, and Daniel Dae Kim. Stowaway David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Following his stint as Emmett Cullen, Kellan Lutz built a film and TV career through action-movie roles. In 2019, he starred as Ken Crosby in
CBS' , which has been renewed for a second season. FBI: Most Wanted Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Since portraying Jasper Hale in the Twilight Saga, Jackson Rathbone has settled down with
wife Sheila Hafsadi to raise their three children, according to People. Rathbone continues to act, and will star opposite Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish in the upcoming supernatural romance film, . Until We Meet Again Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
After her success as Rosalie Hale in the Twilight Saga, Nikki Reed married fellow actor Ian Somerhalder in 2015. She and Somerhalder welcomed a daughter,
Bodhi, in 2017, according to E! In 2019, she appeared alongside her husband as Rachel Thompson on . V-Wars