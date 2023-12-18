George Clooney may be an Oscar-winning actor, but in his own words, he’s also a terrible Batman. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that he refuses to play Batman again, despite making a brief cameo as the superhero in 2023’s The Flash.

Before Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, or Robert Pattinson became Bruce Wayne, Clooney was one of the first actors to portray Batman in 1997’s Batman & Robin. However, he didn’t play the superhero again because the film was both a critical and box office disappointment, even often named as one of the worst movies of all time.

Over 25 years later, Clooney still doesn’t want a sequel to happen. “I don't think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back there,” he joked.

When asked why he put on the Bat-suit again for The Flash, Clooney explained that “there was such a clamor for me to come back.” But he had one condition. “I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’” he recalled, referring to the most infamous part of his costume.

“And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, “Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

Clooney’s Disdain For Batman

Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell on the set of Batman & Robin. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Clooney has been open about his dislike for playing Batman. In an October 2021 interview with Variety, he admitted that he won’t let his wife Amal or their 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander watch Batman & Robin.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” he quipped. “It’s bad when your 4-year-old kid goes, ‘This sucks.’ That could be painful.”

Later that month, Clooney nodded to Batman again, saying it was the reason why he hadn’t done many big blockbuster films. “I did one superhero movie and I f*cked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set,” he joked.

George Clooney in 1997 Thierry Orban/Sygma/Getty Images

This statement didn’t age well, given his cameo on The Flash, but it’s safe to say that his Batman won’t be leading another film anytime soon.