George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass” Was Inspired By A Special Christmas Memory

George Ezra is currently promoting the much-welcomed release of his third studio album, Gold Rush Kid. Following the success of his previous records, Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s, his latest release is packed with catchy guitar riffs and sunny lyrics. In an interview with DIY, Ezra said that the album title was inspired by feelings he was having over whether or not to continue his career in music. He tells the magazine that he said to himself: “One day, George, it won’t be your choice whether you can do [music] or not… So, well, let’s see that as the gold rush, the pursuit of something.”

Perhaps the sunniest track from the album is “Green Green Grass.” The song has gained popularity on TikTok with its easily-grasped lyrics, but it has had one prominent critic. Fans noticed that when Ezra recently performed the song at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert, there was a noticeable lyric change. Speaking to Greg James on Radio 1, Ezra told the radio host that he was asked to cut the line “on the day that I die” by the place ahead of the concert. He explained: “You're not going to push back on the royals. You just say, 'OK, cool.’” Judging by the warm reception Ezra got at the concert, it looks like it still went down well.

The “Shotgun” singer recently told Clash Magazine that “Green Green Grass” was inspired by a memorable trip to St Lucia, whereby he witnessed a beautiful celebration of life. He explained: “I was on holiday in St Lucia with a few friends at Christmas 2018, with two of my closest mates from home… We were in this beach bar, drinking homemade rum punch and Piton, the local lager, flip-flopping between the two, p*ssing about with three local guys who worked there. And this music started up, three streets back from the sea.

“After about half an hour, I had to go see what it was. And there was a street party going on, with three different sound systems, people cooking in the street. I asked a woman what was going on and she told me it was a funeral for three people. They were celebrating three lives. I thought: ‘That is not how we do this at home.’ It’s really beautiful.”

Read full lyrics, here:

Well she moves like lightning

And she counts to three

And she turns out all the lights

And says she’s coming for me

Now put your hands up

This is a heist

And there’s no one in here living

Gonna make it out alive

Loaded up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

She said

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

We go together

Adam and Eve

But the girl is so much more

Than just another apple thief

Yeah, she’s a genius (genius)

Watch and learn

How she sets the world on fire

Just to watch the sucker burn

Loaded up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

She said

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Throw a party, throw a party yeah

Throw a party, on the day that I die

Throw a party, throw a party babe

Throw a party on the day that I die

Loaded up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

She said

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die

Green, green grass

Blue, blue sky

You better throw a party

On the day that I die