George Ezra Just Landed A Major Gig As He Stays Home Battling Chickenpox

Spare a thought for George Ezra, who is currently at home dealing with a case of chickenpox. Taking to Twitter, the “Budapest” singer revealed he has been forced to cancel his upcoming gigs after coming down with the infection. Ezra admitted he was “gutted” at having to reschedule his gigs at the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House, and Edinburgh.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Ezra told his fans: “I’m pretty under the weather right now, so I’m sorry to announce that I’m going to need to move my upcoming shows. As you can see, I’ve got chickenpox, and it is miserable. It’s all the fatigue and fever of the virus, but you also want to scratch at your skin.”

He added: “I am absolutely gutted, and recording this video is the last thing that I want to be doing. I’ve not performed since 2019, and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there. Now, more than ever, I cannot wait to see you all.”

Ezra released his new single “Anyone For You” on Jan. 28, and is gearing up for the realise of his third album, Gold Rush Kid, in June. It’s his first since his 2018 hit record Staying at Tamara’s, which produced several chart-topping singles, including “Shotgun” and “Paradise.”

June is set to be an incredibly busy month for the British singer, as he’s just been announced as the first confirmed act to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, held in honour of the Monarch’s 70-year reign, at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

Here’s hoping Ezra is in tip-top condition for the big event.