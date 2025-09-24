Gerri From The Golden Bachelor Has A Cheeky Message For Mel

One of the real treats of The Golden Bachelor is getting to meet all the wonderful, accomplished women looking for love in Bachelor Mansion — where half the fun is watching them bond between bunk beds and rose ceremonies. This season, one of the contestants hoping to connect with Mel Owens is Gerri Flowers, a 64-year-old mom, grandma, and CEO.

Despite being an executive (more on her job below), Gerri isn’t all business. In fact, her Golden Bachelor bio is delightfully cheeky: “She wants to spoil her man and says she hopes to be ‘his dessert after a long day.’ We hope Mel is hungry!”

Indeed, viewers will soon find out whether these two have the recipe for love. In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Gerri from The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

She Has A Meaningful Career

As noted in her bio, Gerri has worked in healthcare for 35 years. She served as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and, in 2022, was named CEO of Comfort Home Care in Rockville, Maryland. As she said in a press release, her vision for the company is to “combine quality care and professionalism to allow our clients to age in place with grace.”

Given Gerri’s dedication to this field, it will be interesting to see how she responds to Mel’s controversial comments about not wanting to date women over 60 — and preferring “to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.” (He’s since apologized, but there will be a roast this season. Stay tuned.)

What Is Gerri Looking For?

As of writing, Gerri’s Instagram is set to private. But for now, her Golden Bachelor bio paints a picture of what’s most important to her — above all, being a mom and grandma. “While Gerri is very proud of her work, she’s even prouder of her kids and loves to brag about their accomplishments,” it reads. Her family also includes her “sidekick,” a teacup Yorkie named Godiva.

In a Bachelor Nation questionnaire, Gerri opened up about her idea of a perfect date. (Mel, take note!) She’s down for it all: keeping it casual at a picnic or outdoor concert, watching a favorite movie and feeding each other popcorn, or a dressed-up dinner out. “I feel like it is just the two of us in the restaurant planning our next date,” Gerri wrote.