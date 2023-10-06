Natascha Hardee’s time on The Golden Bachelor may have been short, but she made a lasting impression on viewers and Gerry Turner. In the show’s Oct. 5 episode, the pro-aging coach and midlife speaker revealed her fun-loving personality through a romance novel photoshoot.

“I love this outfit because I love color and pizzazz, and it represents me: funky, and groovy, and bringing it back to the ‘70s,” she said of her vibrant ensemble. “Woohoo!”

Later, she and Gerry shared a moment that hinted at a growing connection. “Natascha, you are a great hugger,” Gerry said. “That part of you reminds me of my wife.”

Ultimately, Natascha and Gerry weren’t a lasting match. She didn’t receive a rose at the second ceremony, and, in a post-credits scene, she shared some notes about her experience directly with the camera. It didn’t have anything to do with Gerry, though — instead, she offered some practical advice.

“Guys, do the rose ceremony in chairs,” she said. “You have people in here 60, 70, and above. Do the rose ceremony in the chairs. They have chair yoga, they have chair exercise, they have chair aerobics. Chair rose ceremony.”

Natascha accepted Gerry’s rose during last week’s The Golden Bachelor premiere. ABC/Craig Sjodin

So, what has Natascha been up to since leaving the Bachelor Mansion? According to her Golden Bachelor bio, the New Yorker is probably doing a bit of all the things she enjoys, like dancing, doing yoga, hanging out in Central Park, and visiting the local farmer’s market. Natascha also loves spending time with her 15-year-old granddaughter.

Of course, if you really want to check in with Natascha, the best place to do that is Instagram. On her account @hardeelife, she shares videos about skincare, how to “age in excellence,” and being confident.

She also shared details about her Golden Bachelor journey that didn’t make it to air. Her Night 1 dress, for example, was an ode to the Harlem Renaissance. “I spoke about that, but they didn’t put that in the show,” she explained in a video.

She recalled her first impressions about Gerry, too. “I felt like he was an attractive man,” she said, adding she was surprised by meeting him in person. “He really wasn’t as big as I thought he would be. I thought he was much taller and brawnier [in real life]. But he was a really nice man, and I really wanted to get to know him better.”

While Natascha and Gerry’s connection was cut short, this is Bachelor Nation, and fan-favorite contestants can always get a second chance at love. ABC hasn’t announced “golden” versions of The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise just yet, but the smash success of The Golden Bachelor’s debut bodes well for more senior spinoffs.