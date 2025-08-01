Golden Bachelor Season 2 star Mel Owens addressed backlash over his age comments in a new interview with Glamour, published on Aug. 1, and apologized for saying that he’d want to eliminate any contestants aged 60 and above.

The controversy stemmed from Owens’ interview on In the Trenches, a sports podcast from his alma mater, the University of Michigan, where he explained his interview process for The Golden Bachelor. “They ask me, ‘What’s your preferences?’ So I just said 45 to 60, just being honest,” he recalled, adding that he told a separate producer, “I said, you know, if they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.”

The producer rebuffed 66-year-old Owens, stating, “This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor.” The show’s first season with Gerry Turner featured contestants ranging from 60 to 75 years old. In addition, Owens relayed to production that he wanted to “try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff.”

How Did Mel Address His Comments?

Despite the backlash, ABC decided not to recast Owens, who is currently filming his Golden Bachelor season. However, as Owens told Glamour, the show won’t ignore his comments. He addresses the controversy with his contestants, who grilled him right back. “One of the dates was a roast,” he revealed. “It was brutal. They were killing me…. It was good.”

Disney/Maarten de Boer

Owens explained that he “didn't know anything about The Golden Bachelor ages” before agreeing to be on the show. “To me, the age range was 45 to 60,” he said. “I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ So I'm thinking that's the ‘gold’ years for me.”

He said his initial age preferences stemmed from this being his first time on the dating scene in over 25 years. “My reference of dating was 39, 40 years old,” he said. “I hadn't dated in 26, 27 years... so my reference was my age, basically. That's what I told my friend. She goes, ‘It doesn't matter. You've said some things that are just incredibly wrong.’ And I go, ‘I've got to apologize.’”

Did Mel Almost Leave The Show?

While famed Bachelor blogger Reality Steve reported that Owens was out as the Golden Bachelor following the controversy, ABC ended up sticking by their new leading man. According to Owens, being recast wasn’t an option known to him, and he’s grateful that it didn’t happen.

“My friend asked me, ‘Hey, are you getting replaced?’ I go, ‘Not that I know of.’” he said. “Looking back on it and looking forward, it's a great experience. Oh yeah, I wouldn't have wanted to be recast. But I'm going to earn it back just by being myself and being fair and apologetic and honest and be myself.”