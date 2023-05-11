If you’ve been keeping up with Ghosts behind the scenes, you know the show was setting up a cliffhanger for its Season 2 finale on May 11. “The end of Season 2 has left me on the edge of my seat ... there’s lots that people will be wondering about after the break,” Rose McIver, who plays Sam, revealed at a recent Deadline event. But will there be a Ghosts Season 3 to answer fans’ pressing questions?

Fortunately, yes! The story of Sam, Jay, and their ghostly roomies will continue for at least one more season. “Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement via Variety. “As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

Indeed, Ghosts, which was inspired by the BBC sitcom of the same name, has won plenty of fans. The series about a couple who inherits a haunted abode has garnered positive reviews and a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, too — so its renewal isn’t necessarily a surprise.

So, what can fans expect from Ghosts Season 3? Here’s everything to know so far.

Ghosts Season 3 Cast

The premise of Ghosts means there’s always a huge lineup of zany characters to work with. In addition to Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sam and Jay, Ghosts stars Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, and Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn.

At the Deadline event, co-showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman also said they’d love to bring characters from the original British Ghosts as guests — especially after the BBC show’s co-creator, Mathew Baynton, appeared on Season 2.

Ghosts Season 3 Plot

Wondering what else to expect from the show’s next installment? Port and Wiseman said there’s one element they want to continue from Season 2. “We have a huge cast, which is the strength of the show; we can go in so many different directions because everyone is just a home-run hitter,” Wiseman told Deadline. “But we also have a lot of characters to service. It’s so exciting to have different friends to play with and to have different dynamics. Each time you put sort of a different two or three people in a room, it brings out different sides to everybody ... and I think you get to see the textures really pop more and more throughout [this] season and hopefully into Season 3 as well.”

Ghosts Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

As Ghosts is a network sitcom, you can likely count on its return in fall 2023. Specific return dates are typically announced later in the summer. It’s not clear how the writers strike will affect that timeline, but Ambudkar did recently share a photo from the picket line.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Ghosts Season 3 becomes available.