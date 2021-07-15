Chrissy Teigen’s Never Have I Ever Role Was Given To A Famous Supermodel

Season 2 of Netflix’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever has officially hit the streaming platform, and the third episode features a very familiar voice. Originally, Chrissy Teigen was set to narrate. But amid the Cravings cookbook author’s bullying scandal, she stepped away from the project. Her exit left a wide-open opportunity for someone new to come in and help move the story along. So who was Teigen’s replacement? None other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The show, which is typically narrated by tennis pro John McEnroe, cast a new narrator for just one episode to focus on one of Devi’s crushes, Paxton Hall-Yoshida. “This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida,” the model says before revealing her real-life identity. “He’s a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid.”

For anyone confused by Hadid’s seemingly random appearance on the show, the model clarified why she was there in her opening monologue. “You may be asking yourself, ‘Why is old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?’” she said. “Believe it or not—I relate to this kid. We’re both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols.”

Hadid’s narration only got funnier from there. “When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that’s all everyone thinks you have to offer the world,” she continued. “But we’ve got brains, too, and feelings and — Paxton, dude, put a shirt on. I’m trying to make a point here. Anyway, we have so much more going on inside. At least that’s true for me. We’ll see what happens with Paxton.”

To celebrate her Never Have I Ever debut, the model took to Instagram to reflect on the experience and to thank creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling for giving her such an awesome opportunity. “Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax!” Hadid wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 15. “Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix !!!! Big love to @mindykaling & the whole NHIE team!”

Teigen quit the project in early June, shortly after the Daily Beast published a revealing interview with reality star Courtney Stodden. Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, accused Teigen of publicly and privately tweeting hateful messages to them, including ones that urged them to kill themself. “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world,” Teigen tweeted on May 12. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

Since then, several others have come forward to share their own experiences with Teigen, including Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and Project Runway star Michael Costello. Never Have I Ever also isn’t the only job Teigen has lost recently. The Lip Sync Battle host was dropped from the Safely cleaning brand, and her cookware line disappeared from Macy’s, Target, and Bloomingdale’s. On June 14, she returned to social media with another apology. In it, she revealed that she was in the process of reaching out to the people she insulted. “It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” she wrote. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”