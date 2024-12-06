Just in time for the festive season, the Gilmore Girls Walmart commercial brought together so much of what fans love from Stars Hollow — Luke’s Diner, Lorelai’s need for “coffee, coffee, coffee,” a snow-laden town square. (And, of course, Kirk adding another career to his ever-growing resume.)

While not every denizen of the Connecticut town could fit into the 30-second commercial, the ad itself can be considered a spiritual Easter egg about one beloved character: Jess Mariano, erstwhile Walmart Employee of the Month.

A Nod To Gilmore Girls History

Sure, the nostalgic spot (which dropped on Dec. 3) isn’t an ode to Rory’s bookish, bad-boy ex. While several fans pointed out that Walmart may seem antithetical to the show’s small-town ethos — this is a bunch that runs to Doose’s for just about everything — others noted that the show’s long connected the retail giant.

After all, Jess worked at Walmart in Season 3 and was named Employee of the Month in the episode “A Tales of Poes and Fire.”

“The first time this young man sat down on that forklift, well, it was like an extension of himself,” his boss said in a special ceremony that Luke attended. “And yeah, he’s not one for small talk. But this boy’s production is out of sight.”

Warner Bros.

Indeed, Jess was a little too good at his job, to the point that he was working 40 hours a week (and sometimes more) when he was supposed to be going to school. This put his graduation prospects into jeopardy, ultimately contributing to his relationship with Rory falling apart. But for a moment, Luke was genuinely proud to see Jess exercising a positive work ethic.

As someone who’s quietly sentimental and holds onto things for years (like the note Lorelai gave him the day they met), it’s not far-fetched to think that Luke has a slight soft spot for Walmart because they once held his nephew in high esteem at a time when not many others did.

Citing this history, several fans joked on X (formerly Twitter) that not bringing back the store’s star employee was a “missed opportunity.” As one user wrote, “a walmart ad with no jess…. he was literally employee of the month.”

Another Stars Hollow Easter Egg?

Clearly, Jess’ influence hangs over the latest Gilmore Girls reunion, but he’s not the only character fans are thinking about.

Viewers also picked up on the kid-crafted holiday decorations behind Luke’s counter, speculating that they could be the handiwork of Rory’s child after the pregnancy reveal in A Year in the Life.