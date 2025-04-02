Lauren Graham Forgot This Controversial ‘Gilmore Girls’ Storyline

Through avid annual rewatches, Gilmore Girls fans have become experts in the lives of Lorelai, Rory, and their fellow Stars Hollow denizens. Every line, relationship, and cozy moment is fodder for online discourse — even as the endlessly streamable show approaches its 25th anniversary.

But understandably, those who worked on the show may not be rewatching quite as often. For example, Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai) recently shared on Call Her Daddy that she doesn’t remember a key element of Rory and Lorelai’s relationship.

A Polarizing Plot

During the April 1 episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked Graham if there was a storyline that was hard to get behind. The Z-Suite star pointed to Rory and Lorelai’s rift, which fans will remember lasted — in Lorelai math — “five months, three weeks, and 16 days.” Yes, that’s just over six months.

“[Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] was like, ‘You know, you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict,’” Graham recalled. “I forget even what the conflict was, but it went on for a while. And that’s the [storyline] that I would hear from people that they didn’t like.”

Granted, this particular plot turns 20 this year — so it’s been a while! ICYMI, Rory moved into her grandparents’ house and stopped speaking to Lorelai after she dropped out of Yale.

Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Reflecting On Gilmore Girls

“Making so many episodes for seven years straight did something funny to my memory,” Graham previously explained in her 2017 memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can.“It’s hard to recall exactly what was going on back then, or distinguish season from season.”

But to write the book, Graham said she gave herself a three-day crash course. And like she told Cooper, Rory and Lorelai’s fight wasn’t her favorite.

Not only did she miss her “favorite scene partner,” Graham wrote, but she felt bad that her character was “holding a grudge” for so long. “After a while you start to feel like what’s happening to your character is sort of also happening to you,” she said.

Fortunately, Rory and Lorelai patched things up, and Gilmore Girls continued for another season, a revival series, and a recent Walmart ad that recreated the charm of Stars Hollow. Graham is also open to exploring the world further, recently sharing on Armchair Expert that she could picture a Christmas special in the future. “If somebody calls me to do it, I’ll do it,” she said of playing Lorelai again.