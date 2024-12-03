The coziest time of year calls for a return to Stars Hollow — and maybe a warm, comforting drink at Luke’s Diner. Fortunately for Gilmore Girls fans, Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson had the same idea as they reunited in character for a new Walmart holiday commercial.

The new ad (which dropped on Dec. 3) perfectly recreates a slice of Stars Hollow life, down to the “la la” music and a festive scene at Luke’s Diner. Sean Gunn first appears as Kirk, who — in an apparent nod to the character’s many, many side hustles — delivers a Walmart package to Luke behind the counter.

Lorelai then arrives and orders her usual “coffee, coffee, coffee.” But this time, instead of pouring it himself (or giving Lorelai a lecture on her caffeine consumption), Luke presents her with the package: a brand-new Keurig machine.

“Luke, you shouldn’t have!” Lorelai says.

“I had to,” Luke replies. “You’re drinking me out of business.”

The ad, part of the retailer’s “Give the Gift that Shows You Get Them” campaign, concludes with the happy couple enjoying the snow next to Stars Hollow’s famous gazebo.

A Luke & Lorelai Update?

The delightful commercial may not be a true sequel to the revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but it’s certainly a welcome surprise, reigniting the conversation about follow-up episodes.

“If anybody could write a compelling story with the characters that mature, it would be Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino],” Patterson told People, referencing the real-life couple behind the original series. “I wouldn't even venture a guess how they would do it or what it would look or feel like, but I'm sure it would be fantastic in every way.”

In the meantime, what are Luke and Lorelai up to? They’re probably “exactly the same” as fans last left them, Graham told the magazine.

“I think [Lorelai] is running an inn or maybe a second inn and hitting Luke’s up every day for her coffee unless she’s making it at home with the thoughtful gift you gave her for Christmas,” Graham continued. “That’s what I would want from where are they today is pretty much in the same place.”

As part of the Gilmore Girls crossover, Walmart also posted an ambient vibes video called “Christmas at Luke’s Diner,” which features nearly 30 minutes of cozy music, chatter from diner patrons, and scenes from around the familiar Stars Hollow institution. BRB, living there now.