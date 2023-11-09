Whether it’s breakfast at their beloved Luke’s or Chinese takeout from (inexplicably) Al’s Pancake World, Lorelai and Rory loved dining out and ordering in on Gilmore Girls. But if you’re wondering how Lorelai could afford all that takeout and coffee, you’re not alone.

On your first watch, it might seem like the frequent takeout purchases are just another Stars Hollow fantasy — like living in a literal postcard, or finding yourself at the heart of a love triangle with the town’s book-loving bad boy.

But when you crunch the numbers, Lorelai’s food and coffee routine might be one of the show’s more realistic elements.

Lorelai’s Salary Helps Fund The Town

At the start of the series, Lorelai works as a manager at the Independence Inn — a role which, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, would earn an average of $73,230 today.

Rory’s grandparents, Emily and Richard, cover her school tuition. Plus, Lorelai and Rory don’t have too many high-ticket hobbies. As Lorelai puts it in one episode, her favorite way to spend the weekend is with pre-rest (Saturday) and rest (Sunday).

All this is to say: yes, the titular Gilmore Girls shell out on food pretty frequently. But they’re not doing that on top of a packed schedule of travel or other organized activities.

Warner Bros.

This is their entertainment and their sustenance, and Lorelai’s income allows her to help fund Stars Hollow’s culinary institutions.

They Don’t Buy Many Groceries

You know when you plan and shop for a week’s worth of meals — only to order food the next day, and the next day, until it’s Sunday again and you’re throwing away packs of well-intentioned spinach and carrots?

Yeah, Lorelai doesn’t do that. She keeps snacks and staples like Pop-Tarts on hand, but she’s not necessarily running to the grocery store every weekend.

Conversely, when money is tighter, she stocks the kitchen but avoids going out: See Season 4’s “A Family Matter,” where Rory is startled to learn her mother is “skimping” ahead of The Dragonfly’s opening and has purchased... sandwich ingredients.

Warner Bros.

“We never had real food in this house the whole time I was growing up,” she says. “Yeah, we had leftovers from takeout: cold pizza, Luke’s fries. But never stuff you had to assemble.”

Bottom line? Lorelai knows her capabilities (or lack thereof) in the kitchen, and instead channels her food budget toward meals prepared by other people. It may not be the most cost-effective habit ever, but it’s rational for Lorelai’s lifestyle.

They Love Leftovers

It might seem like the girls order takeout with abandon — but to Rory’s point, they’re mindful about leftovers. In Season 2’s “Richard in Stars Hollow,” Lorelai orders a menu’s worth of Chinese food.

“We order way too much, and then we eat, like, a third of it, and live off the leftovers for a week and a half,” she explains to her father. “It’s a finely honed system.”

Warner Bros.

So for every instance of Lorelai and Rory ordering food, there are countless second-, third-, or fourth-day meals we don’t see — making their takeout routine more sustainable in the long run.

Luke’s Is Low-Key Affordable

What about all those meals and coffee breaks at Luke’s? Next time you watch Gilmore Girls, pay close attention to the chalkboard menus that adorn Stars Hollows’ beloved diner. I’ve spotted a pancakes, juice, and coffee special for $3.25 — and a burger and fries for $4.50!

Warner Bros.

For those days when Lorelai’s just grabbing coffee, that’s 75 cents a cup (per Season 3’s “Lorelai Out of Water”). Yes, this is the early 2000s we’re talking about. But even after adjusting for inflation, that 75-cent coffee would be only $1.27 today.

They’re Not Big Tippers

In Season 5’s “We Got Us a Pippi Virgin,” Luke says Lorelai was traditionally a “solid 15 percent-er” regarding tips. “Sometimes less if the bill got higher, way less if you were mad at me about something,” he adds.

Given Luke’s aforementioned prices, lowballing a tip probably doesn’t play a big part in Lorelai’s monthly food costs. But still — if she used emotional reasoning to justify smaller tips (not a rule to live by, obviously!), that would certainly make those frequent Luke’s stops even cheaper over time.