Mark your calendars, because you're going to want to attend Girls Inc.'s “Girls Take the Lead” event on Dec. 6. And unlike some of the other invites you may receive this winter, this one will be completely virtual, safe to attend, and undoubtedly worth your time.

Hosted by Tina Fey, "the event celebrates the power and potential of girls to lead and to break down barriers as a new generation of female leaders," according to a press release. The fundraiser will also feature celebrities and change-makers in a variety of fields like business, entertainment, sports, and politics. Along with Fey, Hillary Clinton will speak, as will Red Table Talk's Gloria and Emily Estefan, talk show host and producer Tamron Hall, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe.

Girls Inc. President & CEO Dr. Stephanie J. Hull explained in a statement exactly why an event like this is so necessary. “Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement. That’s what helps them imagine their own success,” she said. “Girls Inc. is committed to increasing opportunities for girls and inspiring them to embrace new possibilities. We are grateful that so many donors, friends, and supporters make our work possible.”

The fundraiser will be livestreamed at no cost to the viewer exclusively on Bustle's YouTube channel and will raise money to support the work of Girls Inc., which seeks to provide pivotal programming and experiences to girls as young as 5 years old up to the age of 18. The organization operates and provides safe spaces for girls in over 350 cities and 1,600 locations throughout the US and Canada.

"I am thrilled to be a part of an event that empowers the next generation of female leaders to break down stereotypes and challenge what is expected," BDG Lifestyle Editor-in-Chief Emma Rosenblum said. "It is critical that our youth feel empowered to raise their voices and thus become change-makers within society.”

The virtual event will take place on YouTube on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.