Spoilers ahead for Glamorous Season 1. At the beginning of Glamorous, aspiring beauty influencer Marco Mejia’s (Miss Benny) life was at a standstill — until legendary model turned makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall) hired him as her assistant. Throughout the new Netflix dramedy’s first ten episodes, Marco’s many misadventures culminate with some major lessons and growth as he explores his identity as a young gender non-conforming queer man. “It feels like an Ugly Betty/Devil Wears Prada moment, which are two of my favorite reference points,” Miss Benny tells Bustle. “We do some silly hijinks, some Scooby-Doo shenanigans, and it’s really fun.”

By the end of Glamorous’ inaugural season, which premiered the same day as Max’s And Just Like That... Season 2 — Cattrall has a confirmed finale cameo— Marco is on the precipice of some new beginnings and delivers the final line: “I want to say more, but for now I’ll just say it back. We’re beautiful,” putting a slight spin on the character’s tagline. Though Netflix has yet to renew Glamorous for Season 2, the show clearly has more to say.

The team, which includes executive producer Damon Wayans Jr., has had plenty of time to formulate that message, too. Originally slated to air on The CW, Miss Benny filmed the original Eva Longoria-directed Glamorous pilot (with Brooke Shields playing Madolyn) in 2019, before Netflix picked up the scrapped series in April 2022. “I feel like we have been a long-running show, and I’m grateful for that because now the character, Marco Mejia, is so in me, and has developed alongside my own personal development.” they add. “So I think people are going to see something that feels very authentic and feels very fresh. I don’t think we would have had that opportunity, had we not had the couple years of refinement.”

As you await the streamer’s decision either way, here’s everything to know about a potential Glamorous Season 2.

The Glamorous Season 2 Cast

In addition to Miss Benny and Cattrall, the main Season 1 cast also included: Jade Payton (Venetia Kelaher), Zane Phillips (Chad Addison), Michael Hsu Rosen (Ben), Ayesha Harris (Britt), and Graham Parkhurst (Parker). Given the events of the finale — and a not-so-subtle hint from September’s “Cry For You” — it’s possible that Parkhurst won’t return, though Netflix has yet to make any casting announcements.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Miss Benny also shared their reaction to Cattrall signing on to play Marco’s boss and mentor in June 2022. “I cried when I found out it was going to be Kim,” Miss Benny shares, adding that they’d just rewatched all of SATC months before the news broke. “There are so many scenes that Kim and I have together where Marco is so starstruck and in awe of Madolyn, and that was so easy to do because I feel that way about Kim. When I was approaching Marco and Madolyn’s relationship, I was like, ‘How would I feel if I got to meet one of the strong women I’ve followed my whole life and tell them about the safety they created?’ It helped that Kim Cattrall was one of those people for me.”

The Glamorous Season 2 Plot

Though any future Glamorous storylines remain to be seen, the Season 1 finale dropped several hints of what might happen next. In the romance department, Madolyn and Teddy (Ricardo Chavira) left the possibilities open, as did Marco and Ben. After earning mega-influencer Waverly’s forgiveness after a “minor burn” on the Glamorous by Madolyn social channels, Marco said he was “finally ready to know” himself, at the same time as newly rehired Venetia found a Callen-Lorde business card for “transgender specialist” Dr. Ripley Torres. “Thatta girl,” Venetia says to herself, while in a subsequent scene, Marco’s mom, Julia (Diana Maria Riva) gushes, “You are the best daughter a mother could have.” Meanwhile, Season 2 could also introduce Chad’s dad and Madolyn’s ex-husband, as the finale showed nothing more than his giant diamond Super Bowl ring.

The Glamorous Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Glamorous Season 1 reportedly filmed in Toronto between July and November 2022, ahead of a June 2023 premiere date. A potential Season 2 return date would depend on when production officially kicks off, but, as of publication, that timeline suggests mid-2024 as the earliest possible release.

This post will be updated as more Glamorous Season 2 details become available.