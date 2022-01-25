HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That..., has been a hot topic of discussion since its December 2021 premiere for many reasons — not all of which are positive. Between Kim Cattrall’s adamant refusal to appear as Samantha Jones, Mr. Big’s bombshell heart attack and passing, Chris Noth’s subsequent sexual assault allegations, Stanford Blatch actor Willie Garson’s heartbreaking mid-production death, and the mere existence of stoner comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), both the Darren Star-created dramedy’s script and accompanying press cycle have gone in unpredictable directions. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, the premiere episode of And Just Like That reportedly became HBO Max’s most-viewed series debut to date.

Originally announced as a miniseries, the future of And Just Like That is currently unknown. According to a Page Six report published Jan. 25, however, it will likely be renewed for Season 2. “The creative conversations haven’t happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show,” said a source close to the production. Another knowledgable insider added: “They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans.” According to a third source, “It’s an expensive show to make, and HBO Max will have to look at how many subscribers it brought in — and how many subscribers actually stayed watching the show each week.”

In December 2021, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys spoke to Vulture about the possibility of another season. “To tell you the truth, it would be a conversation, because I have no idea. They kind of came together to do this. They were all really busy and doing other things. So it is certainly a conversation we’ll have — for sure. But we haven’t decided anything or done anything,” he said, claiming the decision rests on actor Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King’s shoulders. “I’m going to leave it up to these guys to figure out what they want to do, but I’m very happy with what they’ve done. I will tell you, it’s kind of what you want in a show like this. It really does feel like you’re picking up with old friends and haven’t missed a beat.”

Here’s everything you need to know about a potential Season 2 of And Just Like That, including its plot, cast, trailer, and release date.

HBO Max’s And Just Like That... Season 2 Cast & Plot

Considering Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) already lost one friend between Sex and the City and And Just Like That, it’s hard to imagine HBO Max would greenlight another season without the three main actors returning to their starring roles. Fans can continue hoping for Cattrall to reprise her beloved role as Samantha all they want, but it seems even the writers’ clear pleas to entice her to come back aren’t working. Since the series’ premiere, the How I Met Your Father actor reportedly liked a tweet referring to the Sex and the City reboot as “trashy.”

Despite his character dying in Season 1’s premiere episode, Noth was reportedly set to appear as Mr. Big one last time through a flashback in the season finale. But after several women publicly accused him of sexual assault, which he’s denied, Noth’s cameo was scrapped and reshot, so don’t expect the disgraced actor back on And Just Like That anytime soon. Carrie’s longtime confidante Stanford Blatch was also written out of Season 1 following actor Garson’s September 2021 death due to worsening pancreatic cancer, so unfortunately you won’t see his glasses-wearing smiling face either.

Among the characters likely to return for a potential Season 2 are — whether you like it or not — Che Diaz (Ramirez), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), and Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman).

With two episodes left in Season 1 and Miranda’s marriage to Steve Brady potentially ending, it’s unclear if viewers will see David Eigenberg reprise his lovable character. That being said, there are also too many storylines left to wrap up by the end of Season 1 to make any calls on potential plot points to come if And Just Like That is renewed for Season 2.

HBO Max’s And Just Like That... Season 2 Trailer & Release Date

It’s unlikely we’ll know any information about And Just Like That Season 2’s trailer and release date until the series is officially renewed by HBO Max. However, Season 1 entered production in June 2021 and completed filming on Dec. 6 of the same year — aka three days before its first two episodes were released. Considering its short turnaround time, fans can probably expect work on Season 2 to begin shortly after its renewal announcement, if and when it comes.