If we had any hope that 2021 would be a better, brighter year – Biden's inauguration not withstanding – those dreams are now crushed. The Eavis's have confirmed that Glastonbury 2021 is officially cancelled.

Announced via a statement released on Twitter from Michael and Emily Eavis, the Glasto organisers said they tried to "move heaven and earth" to stage the event in June 2021, but were been forced to take another fallow year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place," the statement read, "and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. We are so sorry to let you all down."

The pair also thanked music fans for their "incredible continued support," ensuring them that their tickets will – as they did in 2020 – roll over once more.

Per NME, there was some hope that a festival might have been able to go ahead "in some form," in line with the vaccine rollout and COVID-19 testing capacity ramping up, but alas...

Commenting on the "devastating" news, MP Julian Knight – who is chairing the Digital Culture Media and Sports select committee overseeing an inquiry into the fate of music festivals during the pandemic – said: “The jewel in the crown will be absent but surely the government cannot ignore the message any longer – it must act now to save this vibrant and vital festivals sector.”

Organisers (and fans like) will now have to look ahead to 2022.