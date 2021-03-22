In Jan. 2021 Glastonbury Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis announced that the celebrated festival be canceled for yet another year due to the pandemic. Festival-goers were crushed. But all is hope is not lost: the Eavis family are working on plans to bring Glastonbury back this summer – just not quite as we know it.

In an Instagram post, Emily Eavis revealed that they are applying for a special licence which would grant them permission to host a two-night concert, and a separate permit which would allow them to open the farm as a campsite in September. “Of course, we've no idea yet whether we'll be able to do that,” she wrote, “but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we'll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

She also said that organisers would be putting in another application “for a family-friendly (i.e not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer.” Eavis reiterated that this may not go ahead but “it’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year.”

On a pre-pandemic year, the Eavis farm in Pilton, Somerset, would normally host more than 200,000 each June. Any concerts this summer would take place in September, at a smaller scale, which perhaps would be closer to the Pilton Party, an annual "thank you" gig for around 8,000 local residents and workers. But for many, it will (literally) be music to their ears.

The government’s lockdown easing plan has suggested that festivals can go ahead depending on the number of cases of COVID-19. Parklife, Reading, and Leeds Festival are among some that have announced that they plan to go ahead in 2021.