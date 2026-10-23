The Glee Cast Aren’t Being Shy About The Show’s Return

Here’s what you missed on Glee: The beloved series is getting a long-speculated revival, and the cast isn’t staying quiet about it. On Oct. 21, Disney confirmed the show would return on Disney+ and Hulu but shared no other details, sending Gleeks on a Taylor Swift-style investigation to figure out which cast members might return.

Before the revival was made official, Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight in September that he'd just finished a script with his co-creators and had already contacted 10 original cast members about the possibility of returning — while clarifying that none of them had read the script yet.

Now that the revival is official, it’s becoming more apparent which cast members Murphy reached out to about returning, and which ones are still mulling it over. Read on for every Glee star’s reaction to the revival so far.

Lea Michele

Michele has yet to speak out since the revival was announced. However, she was the first star that was reported to be in talks to return, with a source telling Variety that “she’s in.”

Before the official announcement, Michele already indicated that she was fully on board to step back into Rachel Berry’s sweater vests, telling E! that she “will always love Glee” and “will follow Ryan wherever he goes.”

Heather Morris & Chord Overstreet

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Just hours after the announcement, Morris shared a joking Instagram post about her character, Brittany S. Pierce, in which she seemed to confirm her return. Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, also hinted that he was part of the returning cast, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Reunited and it feels so good!” The next day, Deadline indeed reported that they were both in talks to reprise their roles.

Additionally, Morris has liked Instagram posts about how fans want the storyline between Brittany and her love interest, Santana, handled, suggesting she’ll honor her late castmate, Naya Rivera, by returning.

Kevin McHale & Jenna Ushkowitz

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McHale (seemingly) confirmed his involvement in the funniest way possible, sharing a 2020 post about Drake beating the Glee cast’s former record of having the most Billboard Hot 100 hits of all time. “Challenge accepted,” he retorted over six years later. In addition, he and his And That’s What You Really Missed podcast co-host Ushkowitz both liked the Glee Instagram account’s post about the show returning, which likely means they saw it coming.

Jane Lynch

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Weeks before the revival became official, Lynch told Fox 5 New York that she’d “be so happy” to do a Glee reboot and was thrilled to hear that Michele seemed to be on board. “We need another one,” she said. “A lot of kids are discovering it for the first time. It’s such a feel-good show. It’s so reverent of music, and how music lifts us and brings us together.”

Chris Colfer

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One star whose return isn’t quite certain yet is Colfer, who told Bustle earlier this month that he’s “heard absolutely nothing” about the revival and would need more information before making a decision. “It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone,” he says. “But I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.”

Dianna Agron

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Agron has yet to comment directly on the revival. However, just a day after it was confirmed, her Industry co-stars Myha’la and Ben Platt jumped on the viral TikTok trend of recreating her character Quinn Fabray’s “I Say A Little Prayer” routine — with Agron herself. Even they were stunned by the coincidence, with Myha’la writing, “timing, uncanny.” Maybe TikToks speak louder than words.

Becca Tobin

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As the cast slowly gets confirmed, Tobin said the revival “gives me diarrhea.” No, really. On the latest episode of her LadyGang podcast, she said she’s unsure about her status, since she only joined Glee in its fourth season as head cheerleader Kitty.

“It’s a situation where I’m not an original cast member... so, there’s no guarantee,” she said. “You know when you get that kind of anxiety where you’re like, oh God, is this going to be the type of thing where it comes back and everywhere I go, and I’m not doing anything, not even like one scene of one episode, and then everybody’s talking to me and asking me about it.”

However, she did confirm that the original cast “will most likely be coming back,” acknowledging how “challenging it’s going to be for them to weave in already these original cast members and the new people and the whatever. I don’t know what the plan is.”