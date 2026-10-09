Christy Carlson Romano is doing the Lord’s work, aka bringing back the art of the petty celebrity feud. The actor and Disney Channel alum is promoting her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star, and on her press tour, she’s resurfaced some petty Y2K moments no one even knew about.

In an age when celebrities tend to avoid openly feuding, this nonsense is exactly what I needed to hear.

In an interview with Page Six Radio, she recalled a petty encounter with Mandy Moore at the Princess Diaries wrap party, which she attended as a guest of her Even Stevens co-star Ty Hodges, who was friends with the film’s heartthrob Erik von Detten. While there, she approached star Heather Matarazzo, as they previously did “something for MTV” together.

“So I go up to Heather and I’m like, ‘Hey, do you remember, we worked together…,’” she recalled. “Heather was kind of awkward and she was like, ‘Yeah, no, I don’t remember.’ Mandy was next to her and kind of did this, like, [laugh]. I was so hurt by it. I was like, ‘Mandy’s a mean girl!’ I didn’t know what to make of it, but I did crash that party, man.”

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Later, on Page Six’s 2026 “Virtual Reali-Tea” Awards red carpet, Romano said Lindsay Lohan “has always been shady” to her, revealing yet another petty encounter. “I had seen her out in New York one time. It was an awkward exchange of meeting one another,” she said. “Then I was at Chateau Marmont, and she was glancing my way, and she goes, ‘I guess they’re letting anyone in here.’”

Moore and Lohan haven't responded to Romano’s comments because, let’s be real, these aren’t ongoing feuds. They’ve likely forgotten any of this happened, and it’s not like this will cause any backlash. It was the early 2000s — it was common to be a little mean and petty. Even Hilary Duff threw expert shade when needed. Why do you think Mean Girls exists?

If Romano wanted sympathy, it’s not working. That said, she doesn’t seem to tell these stories with resentment. Based on descriptions of her memoir, she’s been through much worse and has a new perspective to share. Reliving the pettiness is all in good fun, and now I’m curious to read the book — so clearly, it’s working.