Ahead of the Glee reboot, co-creator Ian Brennan is revealing how the new show plans on paying tribute to some of its beloved late actors.

Brennan, who created the original musical teen show based on his high school show choir experience, served as co-creator, writer, narrator, director, and executive producer across the first six seasons of Glee.

Originally, Brennan admitted that he “wasn’t that excited” about doing a reboot, but changed his tune. “Every time it came up, it was like, ‘Why would you do that again?’” he told Variety. “For whatever reason, in the last six months or so, I completely did a 180 about it. It just seems the idea is right. I think the time is right. Now I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The show, which became an international success, also introduced an ensemble of new stars — including Cory Monteith, who starred as Finn Hudson, and Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez. Monteith passed in 2013 from a fatal overdose, while Rivera died by drowning in 2020 during a boat outing. She saved her 4-year-old son.

Brennan said that the reboot won’t shy away from the beloved actors’ passing. “We’re still figuring a lot of it out,” he said. “That’s going to be part of it, that sadness and that loss.”

Monteith’s passing happened during the fourth season of Glee, and at the time the show paid tribute to him with a touching episode about his passing (“The Quarterback”) without attempting to fictionalize Finn’s death on the show. Rivera passed after the show concluded, and it appears that Brennan has plans to honor her, as well.

ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The show has yet to enter production, but executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the first script was completed in September — and many of the original ensemble are open to returning. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” he said. “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Most of the original cast have hinted at or confirmed that they are angling to return to the show. In October, anonymous sources said that Lea Michele will reprise her starring role as Rachel Berry, although she hasn’t confirmed it yet. Heather Morris, a breakout star on Glee as Brittany Pierce, seemed to confirm her return on Instagram. Chord Overstreet (Sam Evans) also posted, “Reunited and it feels so good!” on Twitter (X), seemingly confirming a comeback.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, told The Daily Beast that he already had an initial meeting about returning to the show. “From what I heard, it sounded very funny, and it sounded like a good idea. So we’ll see,” he said.

The other iconic characters, including Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams, Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray, and Jenna Ushkowitz as Tina Cohen-Chang, haven’t confirmed their participation, but have recently been posting with other cast members and making joking references to the show. As for the fan-favorite star, Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, she has said she would be open to returning if asked.