Glen Powell’s filmography almost included an iconic sci-fi franchise. In a new profile for GQ, the Twisters star recalled some of his past dud auditions, revealing that he missed out on a major role in the Star Wars prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I can joke about it now,” the actor said of his try-out for the film’s leading role. “But I blew that final audition.” Alden Ehrenreic was ultimately cast in 2018’s Solo, which follows the origin story of Han Solo and Chewbacca, and also stars the likes of Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This isn’t the only bad audition of Powell’s career so far. Speaking to GQ, the actor said he also missed out on Marvel’s Captain America and 2011’s Cowboys & Aliens. “It’s haunting when you blow those moments,” he said, adding that despite the setbacks, he remained optimistic.

“That’s one of the parts of [the Hollywood myth] that’s not true. That was always somebody else’s ride to go on,” he continued. “It was never yours to go on. If you put your time in, you’ll get your ride.”

Glen Powell at the Academy Awards. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Powell Said No To Another Franchise

While the actor has lost out on some big roles, he’s also turned a few down. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell revealed that he decided against starring in the new Jurassic World sequel after reading the script.

“It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he said of the franchise. “I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it.”

As for future big screen roles, Powell recently told GQ that he’s not very keen on playing a superhero, but should the opportunity arise, he’d “have a wild take on Batman.” He added, “It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to [Michael] Keaton.”