28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title

There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.

Fans of the Jan de Bont-directed classic film will be happy to know that 28 years later, a sequel aptly titled Twisters has been greenlit under Universal and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Per Variety, Twisters will be released on July 19, 2024. The movie will be helmed by Oscar-nominated Minari director Lee Isaac Chung, while The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith will be writing the screenplay. Frank Marshall, who produced some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises including Indiana Jones and Jurassic World, will produce the sequel through his company Kennedy/Marshall Company.

While there’s no news yet on the final plot of the sequel or its cast, Deadline reported in October that Spielberg “flipped for the script” when he read it, which became the impetus for the film’s fast track. Per the outlet’s report, the “hope” is for Hunt to reprise her role as Jo and introduce a new character, Jo and Bill’s storm-chasing daughter. No actors are final or attached to the project yet. Plus, given the title, it’s likely that the sequel will be addled with even more of the natural calamities that plagued the first film.

Fans of the original have already expressed their excitement on Twitter. “Unexpected news that has made my day! Twister is finally getting a sequel. One of my fav 90’s nature action movies!” one user wrote.

One user is already dressed up in costume as the flying cow. (Peep Dorothy in the background.)

Some even have thoughts on the plot. One Twitter user wrote that the plot “better work Bill Paxton’s death into the story.” Plus, the other arcs include Paxton returning as “a sentient tornado complete with early 2000’s The Mummy sandstorm CGI face.” Must. pitch. Spielberg.

This post will be updated with the trailer, cast, and additional plot details as more information on Twisters becomes available.