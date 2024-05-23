Glen Powell decided agaisnt starring in Jurassic World. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said the original 1993 Jurassic Park is one of “favorite movies,” but that wasn’t enough to convince him to appear in the upcoming Jurassic sequel.

“It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Powell said, revealing that he made his decision after reading the new Jurassic World script. “I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it.”

“The script’s great,” the Twisters star clarified. “The movie’s going to f****** kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy.”

Powell is the only major star to have turned down 30-year franchise. Jennifer Lawrence was also reportedly offered a role in the movie, but is said to have turned it down.

Jurassic World Sequel

The next Jurassic World instalment was confirmed to be in development in January 2024, with screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the first two Jurassic Park films, on board to pen the movie. The film is also set to be directed by Gareth Edwards and released in the summer of 2025.

Deadline reported in April 2024 that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey has been cast in the movie, while Scarlett Johansson is also in talks for a leading role. Bailey later confirmed his Jurassic World role on The Tonight Show.

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Dominion. Universal Pictures

“I mean it’s mind-blowing and it’s brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family,” he said. “It’s history and it’s the John Williams score. It’s [Steven] Spielberg. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

The upcoming release follows the franchise’s original trilogy (1993’s Jurassic Park, 1997’s The Lost World, and 2001’s Jurassic Park III), and the franchise’s second trilogy (2015’s Jurassic World, 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, and 2022’s Dominion), the latter of which was fronted by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.