There’s one thing that Glen Powell takes just as seriously as his blossoming acting career: partying. In Powell’s interview with Bustle, John Stamos revealed that his Scream Queens co-star frequently throws theme parties when he’s back home in Austin, and they’re quite the celebration.

After befriending Powell on the set of Scream Queens Season 2, because nothing bonds people like filming a shower scene together, Stamos took his family to Powell’s family ranch in Texas and was annoyed by that night’s theme.

“Every day there was some theme party with 20 to 25 people, and when we got there it was ’80s day,” he says. “I go, ‘I am the f*cking ’80s. Why do I have to dress up?’”

Obviously, that didn’t fly with Powell, who got revenge on Stamos’ lack of costume with a prank. “We’re out on this pier by a lake and the dude walks up, tackles me, and throws me into the water,” he recalls. “I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Welcome to Texas.’ I’m like, ‘Go find my sunglasses.’”

Glen Powell and John Stamos on Scream Queens. FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Despite his antics, Stamos has nothing but positive things about Powell and his acting skills. “We’re all just like, this guy’s going to be the biggest star,” he says.

“It took a while... it was starting to get like, ‘Oh sh*t, are we wrong about this guy? We can’t be wrong. He’s too f*cking talented. He’s too handsome. He’s too nice.’ And I’m glad to see that we weren’t.”

The Dating Game

While his acting and partying careers are up on an uphill trajectory, dating is another story. During the interview, Powell opened up about his dating life after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris in March, saying he’s been talking to friends about feeling lonely but apprehensive to date as he’s experiencing newfound fame.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Devotion held on November 15, 2022. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“They’re like, ‘Glen, you’re a single guy. I know you’re trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it’s okay. But when you’re going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it’ll work,’” he says.

Even his father, Glen Powell Sr., chimed in on why Powell is currently challenged in relationships, acknowledging that it wouldn’t be that hard for him to get a date.

“It will happen, for sure, but it’s a hard thing to see from his perspective,” he says. “It’s hard [for him] to know what’s real, what's not.”