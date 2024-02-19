Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney just recreated an Anyone But You scene at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The co-stars referenced their 2023 romcom with a live rendition of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” while presenting an award at the ceremony on Feb. 18. In the movie, Powell’s character Ben gets over his vertigo by singing along to the nostalgic track — which is also known as the theme for MTV’s The Hills.

“You alright, Glen?” Sweeney asked a seemingly nervous Powell while onstage. “Yeah, it’s just a lot of people here. I don’t know, I’m a little nervous,” he responded during the bit, before his co-star suggested she does “that thing that calms you down.”

Bedingfield’s Surprise Performance

With the assistance of the crowd, Sweeney then began singing “Unwritten” to help calm Powell’s nerves, as seen in Anyone But You. “It’s time to bring out the big guns,” she added, as Bedingfield herself joined the pair on stage to help sing her 2000s hit.

Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” was the third single from her 2004 album of the same name. The song peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained inside the top ten for 13 weeks.

Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, and Natasha Bedingfield at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Viewers were quick to comment on the trio’s surprise performance, with one fan declaring it “iconic.”

“Not only are 2000s songs coming back, but romcoms in general are coming back. This was so great to see,” another user commented, while one fan also joked, “The Hills fans are gagging right now!”

Loosely based on Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, Anyone But You follows the seemingly perfect couple, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), whose initial attraction turns sour after their first date. However, the pair decide to keep up appearances and pretend to be a couple while attending a destination wedding.

The Will Gluck-directed romcom was nominated for Comedy Movie of the Year at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, while Sweeney and Powell were both recognized in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category.