Mel Owens’ Golden Bachelor season started in controversy, but will its ending be just as dramatic? For much of Season 2, the outcome was anyone’s guess due to a lack of leaks. But as Mel’s journey draws to a close, a Golden Bachelor finale spoiler has emerged. And it predicts exactly who wins Mel’s final rose (and ring).

Angst In Antigua

During the Nov. 5 episode of The Golden Bachelor, Mel went on fantasy suite dates with his final two suitors: Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers.

As the lead told Bustle of his approach to overnights, “I’m going to let it happen naturally. I think I have a good gut feeling, intuition, and I’m not one to force things, because I like to have it evolve naturally.”

Understanding that saying the wrong thing could “come back” to him, Mel said, “I’m not going to overstep my hand. I’m not going to tell somebody something that’s not true, or mislead them.”

While Mel didn’t want to rush feelings, his reticence was a stumbling block during overnights. As he told Cindy at dinner: “There’s another person, so I can’t sit here and tell you that we’re gonna be happily ever after.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Though he tried to assure a concerned Cindy that “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Cindy countered: “That begs the question — is there a will?”

Spoilers Say...

While fans will have to wait for the two-hour finale on Nov. 12 to find out, Reality Steve has shared a spoiler that may reveal where Mel’s heart lies.

Disney/John Fleenor

According to the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster, Mel is reportedly engaged to Peg. This outcome may have been hinted at by Peg herself, who previously shared Instagram posts set to songs by KC and the Sunshine Band — the group that played during Mel and Peg’s first one-on-one date. A cover of their song, “Please Don’t Go,” was also played on the beach outside the pair’s fantasy suite. Sharing subtle reminders of a romantic moment would certainly be a sweet (and precedented) way to nod to their love story without overtly spoiling anything.

But even if Mel and Peg do indeed get engaged in Antigua, there may still be drama ahead. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mel called the conclusion to his season “brilliant.” However, he qualified: “You won’t believe how we get there, not mechanically, but how we get there emotionally. There’s some movement and twists and turns.”