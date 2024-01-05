Considering how moving Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor journey has been, it’s no surprise that the couple’s wedding vows brought fans to tears. Ahead of the Jan. 4 Golden Wedding special, they wrote their meaningful missives by hand.

“That’s very personal for me,” Gerry told People ahead of the big day — with Theresa adding, “We just hope that we say the vows correctly!”

She needn’t have worried, of course. After reflecting on her relationship with Gerry, Theresa recited a beautiful sequence of vows.

The Golden Wedding Vows

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all,” Theresa said. “But most of all, to have fun, for the rest of the days that we have left on this Earth — which could be another hour. I love you with all my heart, and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Looking back on his Golden Bachelor journey with Theresa, Gerry said the “hand of God and winds of fate have ordained this moment” before sharing his own promises.

“I promise that if you’re my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth,” Gerry said. “I promise to choose you every day as the one I love, and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the ‘I love you’s by day, and whisper them softly at night. I promise to keep you safe, and I promise to make you feel confident in difficult times, and abundantly joyful in great times.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Gerry continued, “And I promise in those dark, pillow-talk moments, when silence deafens, to share my innermost thoughts with you. And to listen to yours tenderly and carefully. Because we have a trust that cannot be broken.”

Before concluding his vows, Gerry joked that he also promised to keep track of Theresa’s reading glasses — as he should!

Bachelor Nation Was A Wreck

It didn’t take long for fans at home to cry along with the couple, who both powered through tears to recite their vows.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said Theresa made them a “blubbering mess.” Another remarked, “It’s been such a long time since a bachelor wedding has been this emotional and real.” Indeed, there have only been a few of these — and most didn’t air live.