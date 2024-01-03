Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist may be forging their own path as the first-ever Golden Bachelor couple. But, when it comes to their highly anticipated TV wedding, they’re following a long-running franchise tradition.

Eight Bachelor Nation weddings have been televised before Gerry and Theresa’s Jan. 4 ceremony, featuring couples across The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

Of course, inviting a camera crew (and millions of viewers) to your nuptials may not be on everyone’s wedding mood board. But these couples met on TV, so it makes sense to continue their love story with a full-circle wedding — even if it means making a few concessions along the way. Like, for example, changing your “I do” timeline. As Theresa recently told Bustle, she and Gerry probably would have waited “six to nine months” had ABC not offered an earlier ceremony.

But before their big day, who else tied the knot in front of Bachelor Nation? Here’s a recap of every Bachelor televised wedding from the franchise so far.

Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter

Trista and Ryan got engaged during The Bachelorette’s first season, which aired in 2003 (and yes, they’re still together.) The couple’s wedding special dropped that December — and for the privilege of sharing their special day with America, they reportedly received $1 million, per Entertainment Weekly.

Gerry swore by Trista’s advice to “look for the woman [he] can’t live without” throughout The Golden Bachelor, so it’s especially fitting that he’ll be following in her footsteps with a TV wedding of his own.

Trista gave him a tip on preparing for the day, too: “Just enjoy it,” she told him, via E! “Weddings are stressful, and weddings on television are even more stressful. So as long as you are focused on each other and come with intention, they’re gonna be great.”

Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney

Molly was originally Jason’s runner-up during The Bachelor Season 13, but they started dating after filming and ultimately got married in early 2010.

She became a stepparent to Jason’s son, Ty, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Riley, three years later. They recently celebrated their “lucky” 13th anniversary.

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette Season 7 couple Ashley and J.P.’s wedding aired in December 2012. Highlights from the big day included dancing the hora, and Chris Harrison (the officiant!) fashioning a limbo stick with a set of ties.

They later welcomed two children, Ford and Essie, but ultimately announced their separation in 2020.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean and Catherine’s 2014 wedding marked a major milestone for Bachelor Nation: It was the first to be broadcast live, just like Gerry and Theresa’s will be.

In the decade since saying “I do,” Sean and Catherine have welcomed three children: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

Marcus Grodd & Lacy Faddoul

The debut of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 opened the door to even more Bachelor Nation weddings, starting with Marcus and Lacy. They got engaged during Season 1 and married in Season 2 — well, sort of.

In 2016, Marcus told Life & Style that he and Lacy never officially got married and, ultimately, parted ways. “When we came back, we were supposed to start the paperwork. But she stalled,” he told the magazine.

Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper

After meeting during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2, Tanner and Jade got married in 2016 — and shared their nuptials for a Valentine’s Day special, The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love.

Together, they share three children: Emerson, Brooks, and Reed.

Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

Evan and Carly met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 and wed the following year.

Though they broke up in 2020, they co-parent their children Bella and Charlie. Carly told Us Weekly in 2023 that their situation is “very easy,” — and despite their divorce having “sucked so bad,” she would do everything the same today. “It was all the right choices in the long run.”

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin

Before Gerry and Theresa, Kenny and Mari were the most recent Bachelor Nation couple to say “I do.” Two years after getting together on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Kenny and Mari got married on the same beach in a ceremony officiated by Jesse Palmer.

“Coming back to the very same beach where we first met more than two years ago was so special,” Mari wrote on Instagram.