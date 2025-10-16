The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is nearing its rosy conclusion. But before meeting the families of his final three contenders, Mel Owens went on a final one-on-one date in the Oct. 15 episode — opting to take Cindy Cullers horseback riding in Griffith Park.

“I’ve been told I’ve done it one time when I was about 3 or 4, on a pony ride that was connected to a carousel. Other than that, I’ve just seen them,” Mel confessed to the camera.

Fortunately, the new experience ended up bonding the pair. “I just can’t get over the view,” Cindy quipped about riding behind Mel, while he said Cindy helped him feel “at ease.” Good signs abound! But are Mel and Cindy together after The Golden Bachelor? With just a few weeks to go, here are all the clues so far.

A Flirty Fairytale?

Cindy was the first limo arrival of Mel’s season. And while that position doesn’t guarantee a final rose — in fact, as @bachelordata notes, the first woman typically doesn’t win — Cindy quickly struck up a flirty rapport with Mel by comparing herself to Cinderella.

“I’ve been looking for my Prince Charming for a very long time,” she said.

After Mel said it might be him, she agreed and asked him to catch up with her before midnight.

Disney/John Fleenor

“We can call it a wrap right now. The show could be over,” Mel joked while hugging Cindy. It’s a silly moment, sure, but it definitely shows that Mel was attracted to Cindy from the start. Their flirty chemistry continued during the People photoshoot group date, where she was singled out for her connection with Mel and earned a steamy makeout session in the waves.

Strengthening Their Bond

During their Griffith Park one-on-one picnic, Cindy opened up about the challenges she’s faced despite appearing “picture-perfect.”

After staying at home with her kids for 20 years, she said she “found out my marriage wasn’t what I thought it was.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Since being divorced for seven years, Cindy told Mel she was ready to fall in love again. “I am shocked to be feeling the way I’m feeling,” she told him. “My feelings for you are real.”

“Likewise,” Mel said, later telling the camera that he felt a strong connection with Cindy, which felt “rare” despite only knowing each other for a short amount of time.

A Trailer Clue

There are no spoilers about Mel’s winner, which means the sleuthing game is on. And one potential clue can be found in the season-wide trailer for Mel’s season, in which the lead can be seen sitting on a dock in an unknown location, a candlelit dinner laid out as fireworks go off above him. Romantic! Except... he’s alone.

ABC

The trailer then cuts to a woman watching the fireworks from a seemingly separate vantage point. Then, back at the dock, Mel tells Jesse, “She left.” Whatever’s going on, Jesse assures Mel that said “she” is still around. Hmm...

ABC

While you only see the woman from behind, she appears to have long brown hair. So of the final three women, it can’t be Peg Munson (who’s blonde) or Debbie Siebers (who wears her hair shorter). And because the fireworks scene doesn’t seem to match any of the hometown footage teased at the end of the Oct. 15 episode — and it looks kind of tropical — it likely takes place during fantasy suites.

To take it a step further, the same trailer seems to show Peg and Mel enjoying an ATV ride on a lush, coastal road — another scene that hasn’t happened yet, meaning it’s likely another fantasy suites clip.

ABC

This would make Cindy and Peg Mel’s final two contenders — though of course, it remains unclear who ultimately receives his final rose.