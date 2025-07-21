The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is right around the corner — but you don’t have to wait for the show’s fall premiere to meet some of the women who may join Mel Owens at Bachelor Mansion.

On July 19, The Golden Bachelor Facebook shared a look at 25 women who could potentially appear on Mel’s season. ICYMI, this is standard pre-season practice for Bachelor Nation shows. While not every woman listed is guaranteed to make the final cut for the show, most do!

Meet Mel’s Contestants

Here’s the full lineup so far:

Alexandra, 67, from Miami, Florida

Amy, 63, from Springfield, New Jersey

Andra, 77, from San Francisco, California

Carla, 62, from Los Angeles, California

Carol, 63, from Villa Park, California

Cheryl, 66, from Lakewood, Colorado

Cindy, 60, from Austin, Texas

Debbie, 65, from Little Chute, Wisconsin

Diane, 71, from Wasilla, Alaska

Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland

Janet, 65, from Danville, Virginia

Lily, 72, from Pacific Palisades, California

Lisa, 66, from Marion, Ohio

Maia, 58, from Malibu, California

Monica B., 62, from Huntsville, Alabama

Monica P., 60, from Birmingham, Alabama

Mylene, 61, from Las Vegas, Nevada

Nicolle, 64, from Miami, Florida

Peg, 62, from Las Vegas, Nevada

Robin, 63, from Napa Valley, California

Roxanne, 62, from Austin, Texas

Sandy, 69, from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Susie, 62, from Del Mar, California

Terri, 71, from Houston, Texas

Tracy, 62, from Houston, Texas

A Casting Controversy

As you’ll note, the women range in age from 58 to 77 years old — specifically, all but one (Maia) are 60 years old and above. This isn’t too different from the ladies of Gerry Turner’s debut Golden Bachelor season. But in Mel’s case, the divorced father of two previously declared his intentions to “cut” women who were aged 60 and up in a June episode of MGoBlue Podcasts with Jon Jansen.

Disney/Maarten de Boer

Mel, who is 66 years old, said his preferred dating age range is “45 to 60, just being honest,” and recalled asking the show to “try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.” He said a producer pushed back on his plan to send home contestants solely for being over 60, allegedly reminding him: “This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor.”

Naturally, the incoming lead’s comments disappointed many Bachelor Nation fans; however, neither Mel nor the franchise addressed the criticism. As of writing, Mel’s name is still listed on The Golden Bachelor social media, and BachelorNation.com called Mel “our new leading man” while promoting the new season.

Fans will have to wait and see how (or if) Mel responds to the controversy in The Golden Bachelor Season 2, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24.