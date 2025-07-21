Reality TV
Meet The Potential Golden Bachelor Season 2 Cast
Here are some of the women who may move into the Bachelor Mansion this fall.
The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is right around the corner — but you don’t have to wait for the show’s fall premiere to meet some of the women who may join Mel Owens at Bachelor Mansion.
On July 19, The Golden Bachelor Facebook shared a look at 25 women who could potentially appear on Mel’s season. ICYMI, this is standard pre-season practice for Bachelor Nation shows. While not every woman listed is guaranteed to make the final cut for the show, most do!
Meet Mel’s Contestants
Here’s the full lineup so far:
- Alexandra, 67, from Miami, Florida
- Amy, 63, from Springfield, New Jersey
- Andra, 77, from San Francisco, California
- Carla, 62, from Los Angeles, California
- Carol, 63, from Villa Park, California
- Cheryl, 66, from Lakewood, Colorado
- Cindy, 60, from Austin, Texas
- Debbie, 65, from Little Chute, Wisconsin
- Diane, 71, from Wasilla, Alaska
- Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland
- Janet, 65, from Danville, Virginia
- Lily, 72, from Pacific Palisades, California
- Lisa, 66, from Marion, Ohio
- Maia, 58, from Malibu, California
- Monica B., 62, from Huntsville, Alabama
- Monica P., 60, from Birmingham, Alabama
- Mylene, 61, from Las Vegas, Nevada
- Nicolle, 64, from Miami, Florida
- Peg, 62, from Las Vegas, Nevada
- Robin, 63, from Napa Valley, California
- Roxanne, 62, from Austin, Texas
- Sandy, 69, from Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Susie, 62, from Del Mar, California
- Terri, 71, from Houston, Texas
- Tracy, 62, from Houston, Texas
A Casting Controversy
As you’ll note, the women range in age from 58 to 77 years old — specifically, all but one (Maia) are 60 years old and above. This isn’t too different from the ladies of Gerry Turner’s debut Golden Bachelor season. But in Mel’s case, the divorced father of two previously declared his intentions to “cut” women who were aged 60 and up in a June episode of MGoBlue Podcasts with Jon Jansen.
Mel, who is 66 years old, said his preferred dating age range is “45 to 60, just being honest,” and recalled asking the show to “try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.” He said a producer pushed back on his plan to send home contestants solely for being over 60, allegedly reminding him: “This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor.”
Naturally, the incoming lead’s comments disappointed many Bachelor Nation fans; however, neither Mel nor the franchise addressed the criticism. As of writing, Mel’s name is still listed on The Golden Bachelor social media, and BachelorNation.com called Mel “our new leading man” while promoting the new season.
Fans will have to wait and see how (or if) Mel responds to the controversy in The Golden Bachelor Season 2, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24.