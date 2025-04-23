The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is officially on the way, and it’s already shaking up a franchise tradition.

While Bachelor Nation fans are used to alums from previous seasons going on to lead their own journey for love (see: Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos), the next lead is totally new to the world of roses, group dates, and host Jesse Palmer.

Here’s everything to know about the new Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens — plus, clues about the Season 2 premiere date.

From The NFL To Law School

Mel is originally from the Midwest and attended the University of Michigan, but it’s on the West Coast where he spent his early career, playing football for the Los Angeles Rams before retiring from the sport and pivoting to law. He is a founding partner of a law firm in Orange County, where he represents athletes with sports-related cases.

Meet Mel Owens’ Family

The 66-year-old shares two sons with his “first love,” per his Golden Bachelor bio. And even though Mel is no longer a professional athlete, he’s proudly helped coach his kids’ extracurricular sports teams.

Since divorce and “after several years as a devoted dad,” his profile continues, “Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.”

So, When Is The Golden Bachelor Season 2?

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mel was announced during Hulu’s Get Real event on April 22, which celebrated the return of buzzy unscripted shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Dancing with the Stars, and Vanderpump Villa. While he doesn’t appear to be on social media himself, his announcement got lots of love from Bachelor Nation on Instagram. “Can’t wait!” wrote Joey Graziadei, with Chock Chapple — winner of The Golden Bachelorette — signaling his excitement with a party popper emoji.

So, when will fans get to watch Mel’s story unfold on screen? While an official premiere date for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 wasn’t revealed at the event, there are several clues out there — and there’s reason to be excited for a swift return.

The Bachelorette would typically be filming around this time, but the show is currently on hiatus. This paves the way for Bachelor in Paradise to earlier this summer, leaving the fall window wide-open for The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

For those who plan their weeks around on-screen cocktail parties and rose ceremonies, Bachelor Nation is about to get very busy.