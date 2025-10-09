Nicolle Responds To Backlash After Shading Last Year’s Golden Bachelor Women

The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette may offer a less dramatic, more feel-good alternative to the Bachelor Nation flagship — but that isn’t to say the franchise’s 60+ suitors are immune to stirring the pot. In fact, Nicolle Kate’s behavior in the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor left fans particularly shocked.

Nicolle’s Controversial Comments

Though Nicolle seems to have plenty of chemistry with Mel Owens, she revealed in the Oct. 8 episode that it’s not the only relationship she’s focused on. No, it’s not that she has a beau at home. Rather, she confessed, “I’ve told myself from the beginning: I’m not dating Mel. I’m dating America. I’m dating everybody watching, and not watching. That gives you exposure like you’ve never had.”

While it’s always risky to acknowledge you’re in it for anything other than true love, it’s what Nicolle said next that really provoked the ire of viewers at home. “We’re going to have Housewives status. Now, we’re not on for season after season after season ... but if they’re smart in the way the publicity goes with our beautiful — I’m sorry, but the last cast, they weren’t so great-looking,” she said, seemingly referring to the ladies of The Golden Bachelor Season 1.

Contestant Robin Rocha later hinted to Mel that one of her castmates might not be there for the “right seasons,” but he wasn’t convinced. Nicolle ultimately secured a rose, meaning she’ll stick around for at least another week.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Nicolle’s Response To The Backlash

While Nicolle is safe on the show, she was quickly called out by viewers at home — including Season 1’s runner-up Leslie Fhima, who wrote on Instagram: “Nicolle, did you seriously just say that???”

A fan on Reddit wrote that “Nicolle is such a villain it’s hard to even take her seriously,” and an Instagram commenter addressed Nicolle directly. “You were one of my favorites then you made the influencer comment and talked bad about the last cast,” they wrote — calling her remarks “so not ok.”

Nicolle responded to their criticism, writing, “I apologize for that!! You’re right - It wasn’t nice!”

The Miami Beach-based yoga instructor previously shared on Bachelor Happy Hour that she “didn’t give a sh*t” what her castmates thought about her interactions with Mel — namely, her steamy pool kiss in the season premiere. While their feelings were “valid,” she said, “I was having fun. It’s my journey. It’s my story. And they should have theirs. And I honestly feel like they were just really jealous.”