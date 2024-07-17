Everyone in Bachelor Nation remembers where they were when Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on April 12, 2024. But days before their breakup went public, the pair seemed to be quite a united duo while filming Celebrity Family Feud.

That’s right: Gerry and Theresa’s Family Feud episode shot back in April, according to Gerry’s April 7 Instagram post about his “blended family” team — comprised of Gerry, Theresa, and their respective children.

So when their episode aired on July 16, fans naturally tuned in to get a sense of Gerry and Theresa’s final days of marriage.

They Were A Winning Team

Gerry and Theresa’s family faced off against a team of the most recent Bachelor Nation couples: Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, and Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said it was “awk” to see the couple together in hindsight.

Another viewer agreed, and pointed out a surprising fact. “The time it took to film and edit this episode of #CelebrityFamilyFeud was longer than they were married!” (Indeed, Gerry and Theresa were married for 99 days before announcing their divorce, while their Family Feud episode marinated for a few days more than that.)

Disney/Chris Willard

Some fans were feeling nostalgic. “I missed seeing Gerry and Theresa on TV TBH,” one wrote, with another saying their Golden Bachelor romance “feels like a lifetime ago.”

The blended family ultimately won the main game, with Gerry and Theresa going on to compete in the Fast Money round. The pair even held hands as they walked down to prepare with host Steve Harvey.

And, yes, there was always going to be an awkward moment or two: Harvey jokingly asked if Theresa was “here against [her] will” (Yes, was her playful reply), and poked fun at Gerry for volunteering “purple” as a popular lingerie color. “You like that purple, huh Gerry? Alright, Theresa, you heard it,” he said. “Get to looking.”

Disney/Chris Willard

But all in all, Gerry and Theresa’s Family Feud outing was a trip to a simpler time — a reminder of the sweet thrill that was watching The Golden Bachelor every week, not knowing how the first-of-its-kind love story would play out.

It Was A Happy Memory

It might be bizarre to see Gerry and Theresa appear as a happily married couple knowing their fate — but for those closest to the couple, it remains a positive memory. Angie Turner, Gerry’s daughter, wrote on Instagram that she was “so excited to relive the fun night this was.”