Between filming Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season, Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, and the sun-soaked chaos of Bachelor in Paradise, it was already a packed year for Bachelor Nation. So how did production find time to film Gerry Turner’s journey for love on top of the regular, busy schedule?

Several clues seem to reveal that The Golden Bachelor filmed during a tight window of time — from early to late August. After BiP filmed in June, Jesse Palmer emceed Charity’s Men Tell All special in late July right before pivoting to the first-ever Golden Bachelor season. Filming likely began in early August, as Palmer shared this Aug. 5 snap of him with Gerry from day one at the Bachelor Mansion.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Gerry told the Los Angeles Times shortly after production got started. “The activity is coming at me much faster than I expected. I tried to ramp myself up but I didn’t do a good enough job of it. There’s wonderful women here that I have had the pleasure to know but I’ve needed to get to know them in a hurry. That was unexpected. I thought there would be more time for in-depth and casual conversations.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Based on the rest of the season’s timeline, Gerry didn’t get much of a break after that. Reality Steve reports that the final rose ceremony took place on Aug. 31, so the inaugural Golden Bachelor’s journey for love spanned just under a month in total.

One possible reason for that? Gerry told the LA Times the show “cuts through a lot of the garbage that may be necessary or appear to be necessary to a younger generation,” seemingly suggesting there will be less drama. (But surely still some, because, it’s The Bachelor.)

Gerry won’t be the only one who feels the swiftness of the season, of course. Shorter episodes — one hour apiece vs. The Bachelor’s usual two — also indicate a breezier pace, perhaps because there was less material to work with. However, according to Jesse, Gerry and his women still had plenty of time to form meaningful connections.

“There’s really this sort of overarching theme of hope on this show,” the host recently told E! “If it doesn’t work out between Gerry and one of the women, it’s not so much heartbreak but it’s more, ‘You know, I wasn’t sure I could put myself out there again and give love another try. You and this experience have given me the courage to do that moving forward, and I believe I’m gonna find my person.’ And it's beautiful.”