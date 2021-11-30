The Golden Globes’ golden age is long gone. Thanks to a variety of scandals plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization of international journalists that puts on the Globes, the annual awards show is in jeopardy.

The HFPA has had a rough year, and it’s not over yet. On Nov. 24, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the HFPA will be forced to dip into its reserve funds in order to continue its philanthropic endeavors. Previously, much of the organization’s largesse was supported by the fees paid by NBC for the Golden Globes telecast, and in May 2021, the network announced it would no longer air the 2022 ceremony. “As we will not be televised in 2022, our future giving will be curtailed but will remain integral to the association’s work,” Helen Hoehne, HFPA’s newly elected president, told THR. “Our hope is to ensure continued funding for these worthy organizations.”

As the HFPA attempts to make structural changes, hoping to work its way back into Hollywood’s good graces, the fate of the Golden Globes remains unclear. Below, a breakdown of the controversy surrounding the HFPA, and how viewers may be able to watch the 2022 Golden Globes. (Hint: It won’t be on NBC.)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this year, a lawsuit spurred a landmark investigation into the HFPA.

In February 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy exposé on the HFPA. The investigation began after Norwegian entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa filed an antitrust lawsuit against the HFPA, alleging that the organization had monopolized the market for foreign entertainment journalists and excluded qualified applicants.

LA Times reporters interviewed over 50 people for the story, including industry executives, studio heads, and current and former HFPA members. The resulting article detailed several ethical conflicts within the organization, which ranged from improperly funneling money to members, to monopolizing press access, to accepting bribes from major studios.

A representative of the HFPA vehemently denied these claims to the LA Times, saying: “None of these allegations has ever been proven in court or in any investigation, [and they] simply repeat old tropes about the HFPA and reflect unconscious bias against the HFPA’s diverse membership.”

The LA Times’ investigation also revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black member among its 90-odd affiliated journalists. Shortly after the article was published, HFPA president Meher Tatna confirmed that the organization hadn’t had any Black members since 2002: “...there are nuances, as an organization of immigrants, who write for our home country, that search [for international Black journalists] has not been easy, but that doesn’t mean we will give up,” she told Variety. “We will keep trying, and we will be part of the solution.”

In response to the scandal, the HFPA announced a series of planned reforms, promising to add at least 20 new members from various ethic and racial backgrounds, and to slowly grow membership by 50% over the next 18 months.

In October 2021, the HFPA followed through on some of its promises, announcing that it had invited 21 new members who will be able to vote for the 2022 Golden Globes. A month later, the organization appointed Neil Phillips, a Florida public speaker, educator, and entrepreneur, as its first-ever chief diversity officer. The HFPA has also made other changes, such as eliminating submission requirements for Golden Globes eligibility, and moving to allow non-English language films to compete in the awards’ top categories.

Due to the controversy, NBC isn’t airing the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony.

On May 10, 2021, the network announced that it would no longer air the 2022 ceremony telecast, despite the HFPA’s scramble to make internal changes. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC’s statement reads.

NBC did, however, say that it would air the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — so long as the HFPA “executes on its plan.”

So how can viewers stream the 2022 Golden Globes?

It’s unclear what the 2022 ceremony will look like, let alone if it’ll be broadcast online. Per Variety, the HFPA is “still mum” on its plans for the upcoming show. It’s possible that the awards will take the form of a press conference rather than a full-fledged, star-studded ceremony; the only thing that’s certain at the moment is that the HFPA does intend to hand out awards. “While the format of the awards is yet to be determined, it was always our intention to celebrate and honor the best of the year,” Hoehne said in a statement to Variety.

Bustle will update this article as new information becomes available.