At the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11, Ariana Grande responded to Miss Piggy movie casting rumors — prompting Jennifer Lawrence to offer her a part on the spot.

Another Pink Part?

First, ICYMI: In November, Lawrence announced that she and Emma Stone are producing a movie about the beloved Muppet Miss Piggy, to be penned by Cole Escola. The following month, in an interview with SFX, Grande gushed about her love for Jim Henson’s puppet franchise — and when asked if she’d ever like to work in that world, she said it would be her “dream.” She then began to say, “Well, I’m doing, um...” but didn’t finish that thought.

As HuffPost noted, several fans interpreted the brief moment as a potential sign that Grande had boarded Miss Piggy.

But alas, when Entertainment Tonight asked about the rumors at the Globes, the Wicked: For Good star was surprised. “I mean, I’m open! Hello,” she said. However, she quickly added: “No, I’m kidding. You know, I’m a big fan of The Muppets, but no.”

Later, ET relayed Grande’s reaction to Lawrence. Lawrence confirmed the casting was just a rumor — but seemed into the idea regardless, saying, “I mean, if she wants to be in the movie, I would love for her to be in the movie.” Correspondent Kevin Frazier gave her the chance to say as much directly to the camera. Lawrence obliged: “Please be in Miss Piggy.”

If Grande did join the film, it would be her second professional collaboration with Lawrence — the first being the satirical disaster film, Don’t Look Up.

Casting A Puppet Icon

Clearly, Grande has a part in Miss Piggy if she wants it — but it sounds like the title role, specifically, isn’t up for grabs. Stone recently shed some light on the topic in a chat with W, where she asked whether she’d be playing Miss Piggy. “Why would I play a literal star? She’s the greatest,” she said. “No, of course I’m not playing Miss Piggy. And neither is Jen. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion.”

So while further details may be scarce, it seems that Miss Piggy will star none other than the Muppet herself.