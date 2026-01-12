When you think of glam, your mind likely automatically goes to masterful makeup looks and gorgeous hairstyles — but a beautiful manicure is just as important to a look. At the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11, the stars proved exactly that.

Classics, like a French manicure or a shimmer polish, are timeless for a reason. But other on-trend mani looks, like cat eye, vampy colors, jewel-toned hues, or soap nails, are also go-tos for A-listers.

Below are some of the best nail looks at the Golden Globes that will give you major inspo for your next set.

Miley Cyrus’s Soap Nails Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miley Cyrus stunned in a black gown with a sculptural neckline. While the dress gave drama, her mani was a sheer, milky take on soap nails.

Ariana Grande’s Carmela Soprano French Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana Grande took a step away from her over-the-top Glinda-fied looks with a black gown and classic, mob wife-inspired mani.

Julia Roberts’s Strawberry Red Nails Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julia Roberts took inspo from her strawberry-themed accessories for her bright red mani.

J.Lo’s Nude Holographic Nails Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only was J.Lo’s dress nearly nude, but her nails followed suit with a slight holographic shimmer on top.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Princess Pink Mani Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump with a princess pink, almond-shaped set.

Selena Gomez’s Vampy Set Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Selena Gomez took part in the goth glam trend with her dark, vampy mani.