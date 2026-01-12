Beauty
The Chicest Nail Looks At The 2026 Golden Globes
Mob wife French manis, understated shimmers, and more on-trend nail looks that slayed.
When you think of glam, your mind likely automatically goes to masterful makeup looks and gorgeous hairstyles — but a beautiful manicure is just as important to a look. At the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11, the stars proved exactly that.
Classics, like a French manicure or a shimmer polish, are timeless for a reason. But other on-trend mani looks, like cat eye, vampy colors, jewel-toned hues, or soap nails, are also go-tos for A-listers.
Below are some of the best nail looks at the Golden Globes that will give you major inspo for your next set.
Miley Cyrus’s Soap Nails
Miley Cyrus stunned in a black gown with a sculptural neckline. While the dress gave drama, her mani was a sheer, milky take on soap nails.
Ariana Grande’s Carmela Soprano French
Ariana Grande took a step away from her over-the-top Glinda-fied looks with a black gown and classic, mob wife-inspired mani.
Julia Roberts’s Strawberry Red Nails
Julia Roberts took inspo from her strawberry-themed accessories for her bright red mani.
J.Lo’s Nude Holographic Nails
Not only was J.Lo’s dress nearly nude, but her nails followed suit with a slight holographic shimmer on top.
Hailee Steinfeld’s Princess Pink Mani
Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump with a princess pink, almond-shaped set.
Selena Gomez’s Vampy Set
Selena Gomez took part in the goth glam trend with her dark, vampy mani.
Lisa’s Foil-Tipped Fingers
Lisa made a statement with her metallic, foil-tipped fingers that perfectly matched her second look, a silver gown she wore to present during the ceremony.