The Chicest Nail Looks At The 2026 Golden Globes

Mob wife French manis, understated shimmers, and more on-trend nail looks that slayed.

by Alexis Morillo
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you think of glam, your mind likely automatically goes to masterful makeup looks and gorgeous hairstyles — but a beautiful manicure is just as important to a look. At the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11, the stars proved exactly that.

Classics, like a French manicure or a shimmer polish, are timeless for a reason. But other on-trend mani looks, like cat eye, vampy colors, jewel-toned hues, or soap nails, are also go-tos for A-listers.

Below are some of the best nail looks at the Golden Globes that will give you major inspo for your next set.

Miley Cyrus’s Soap Nails

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus stunned in a black gown with a sculptural neckline. While the dress gave drama, her mani was a sheer, milky take on soap nails.

Ariana Grande’s Carmela Soprano French

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Grande took a step away from her over-the-top Glinda-fied looks with a black gown and classic, mob wife-inspired mani.

Julia Roberts’s Strawberry Red Nails

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Roberts took inspo from her strawberry-themed accessories for her bright red mani.

J.Lo’s Nude Holographic Nails

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only was J.Lo’s dress nearly nude, but her nails followed suit with a slight holographic shimmer on top.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Princess Pink Mani

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump with a princess pink, almond-shaped set.

Selena Gomez’s Vampy Set

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez took part in the goth glam trend with her dark, vampy mani.

Lisa’s Foil-Tipped Fingers

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Lisa made a statement with her metallic, foil-tipped fingers that perfectly matched her second look, a silver gown she wore to present during the ceremony.