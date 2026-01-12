Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie and The Bear nominee Ayo Edebiri met on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 11 — and did shots together, because why not?

The pair were spotted chatting before the ceremony, and Entertainment Tonight captured the moment Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn appeared to cut in for a photo with Storrie. As she seemingly apologized to Edebiri, The Bear star replied: “Listen, I’m aware of the moment! No, I’m good.”

Fortunately, this wouldn’t be Storrie and Edebiri’s only interaction for the night. The actors proved theyir easy banter while taking shots with CBS’ Gayle King, where Storrie remarked that Edebiri’s glass was a little fuller than his own. “That’s interesting. Be a gentleman,” Edebiri said, and Storrie wasted no time obliging by drinking the heftier share. (King, for her part, opted for Martinelli’s apple juice.)

“Cheers to new friends,” Storrie toasted.

“To new friends,” Edebiri and King agreed.

When King continued interviewing the pair, they quickly proved their comedic chemistry by taking on raspy post-shot voices. “Yeah we just met tonight,” Storrie said, with Edebiri replying: “I thought he was fantastic.”

The new besties slipped back into their usual tones when King asked what they first said to each other upon meeting. Edeibiri led the way by taking on a flirty persona. “I was kind of like, Oh, yeah, well...” she said looking Storrie up and down, which caused him to break out in laughter. He admitted to playing things a little less cool. “I think I was just trying not to look like an idiot,” he said — while Edebiri agreed she was doing the same.

More to come...