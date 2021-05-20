Gomorrah Is Likely Coming To An End

The widely acclaimed Sky Original series Gomorrah is finally coming to a close with Season 5. The Italian crime series, which is based on a non-fiction investigative book about the real-life Italian Mafia called the Camorra, tells the story of the fictional Naples-based Savastano crime family’s clashes with other clans.

“I think it will be great,” Riccardo Tozzi, president of Gomorrah’s production company Cattleya, said when speaking about the fifth and final season in 2020, per Deadline. “Each time, we’ve tried to do something different. We’ve found another special angle for Season 5. It’s crepuscular, dark and emotional.”

Tozzi also revealed that Season 5 will likely be Gomorrah’s last. “At the moment, we feel like this is the last season. You never know. But at the moment, we think of it as the last season.”

Here’s what we know so far.

The Gomorrah Season 5 Cast

A full cast list for Gomorrah Season 5 has not yet been released, but stills and backstage videos show that a number of cast members are set to return for the final season, including Salvatore Esposito as Genny Savastano; Ivana Lotito as Genny’s wife Azzurra Avitabile; Arturo Muselli as Enzo Sangue Blu; and Marco D’Amore as Ciro Di Marzio. In addition to reprising his role as Ciro, D’Amore will also serve alongside Claudio Cupellini as one of the series’ main directors, with Cupellini and D’Amore directing five episodes each.

The Gomorrah Season 5 Release Date

An official premiere date for Gomorrah Season 5 has not been announced, but Variety reported that the principal photography was set to wrap in May. The 10-episode season was filmed in both Riga, the capital of Latvia, and Naples, Italy.

As you wait for Season 5, you can stream the first three seasons of Gomorrah on HBO Max. Season 4 is set to premiere on the platform in the U.S. on Thursday, May 20th. Tozzi also suggests watching the Gomorrah movie spinoff L’Immortale, “a bridge between the fourth and fifth series” which reportedly takes a deeper look at the life of mob assassin Ciro Di Marzio.

The Gomorrah Season 5 Trailer

Variety released first-look footage of Season 5 in February. However, the one-minute video doesn’t offer much insight about the plot, instead showing behind-the-scenes shots of the actors returning to set to film amid the coronavirus pandemic. An official trailer for Season 5 has not yet been released, but this post will be updated as more information becomes available.