Rio & Beth’s 10 Steamiest Good Girls Episodes

Only Good Girls could make you root for a murderous counterfeiter and a crime-loving suburban mom to end up together. Though Rio and Beth’s relationship on the show is undeniably toxic, the two also have some of the best sexual tension on TV. At first, their flirtationship started as just that: seductive glances, double entendres. But in Season 2, they finally made things physical and hooked up in a dirty bar bathroom — while Beth’s husband Dean was sitting just outside. It was the definition of forbidden (and very, very hot).

After Beth almost killed Rio in the Season 2 finale, things rightfully cooled off for a bit. Now, Season 4 has brought the two back together again. Beth is back with Dean, tried to get a hit man to take Rio out, and teamed up with the FBI to get him arrested. But despite knowing that Beth is a huge liability to his business and freedom, Rio can’t seem to keep himself from working with her. Round and round they go. “There’s a real cat-and-mouse thing going on,” series star Christina Hendricks, who plays Beth, told Collider in 2019.

In honor of Rio and Beth’s relationship, look back at their 10 steamiest episodes.

Season 1, Episode 3 — “Borderline” After pulling a job for Rio and seeing how big his operation is, Beth becomes intrigued. She calls Rio over to her house — presumably to ask to join. This is also the episode where Beth first stands up to Rio, telling him that since she completed his job, she wants his men to leave her and her house alone. Rio looks impressed that she has the courage.

Season 1, Episode 5 — “Taking Care of Business” The FBI is suspicious abut Beth being seen around Rio, and they want answers. Rio’s solution? Tell the FBI that they’re hooking up. “Tell them we're making love,” he says. “Make me sound good though, yeah?” I am unwell.

Season 1, Episode 8 — “Shutdown” Beth tries to get Rio to sell face injectables, because it’s all she can get her hands on. He’s not convinced, and upon leaving their meeting, he tells Beth not to use the products on herself. “You don’t need it,” he says in his seductive voice.

Season 2, Episode 4 — “Pick Your Poison” After a season and a half of tension, Beth and Rio finally have sex — in a restaurant bathroom. It’s everything they’ve both wanted for a long time. This is a great #Brio episode not just because of the anticipation, but because it’s when Rio first starts to really trust Beth as a potential partner. He even says he’s giving her “the keys to the kingdom.” “I think you could be something,” he adds.

Season 2, Episode 6 – “Take Off Your Pants” Beth insists that she and Rio go in 50-50 on their new venture, and he agrees. “You look good behind that desk,” he tells her, as they stand in her new office. “You’d look so much better on top of it.” How she didn’t jump him right then, I don’t know.

Season 2, Episode 9 — “One Last Time” Determined to get out of the crime business, Beth decides to go out on one last robbery. And before she gets out of the game for good, she and Rio have sex again.

Season 3, Episode 3 — “Egg Roll” Rio wants revenge for Beth shooting him at the end of Season 2. He shows up at a bar, ready to kill her. But even as he threatens her life, he’s flirting with her. He ultimately decides to let her live when she tells him she’s pregnant with his child. It’s a lie, but it ends up buying her the time she needs to eventually get back on Rio’s good side. He has such a soft spot for her.

Season 4, Episode 3 — “Fall Guy” Beth comes to Rio for help bailing Dean out of jail. Rio agrees to help her husband if she can sink a pool ball. But Beth doesn’t know how to play pool, which gives Rio the perfect opportunity to get a little handsy showing her. There’s so much sexual tension in this scene in just the few slight touches between them.

Season 4, Episode 6 — “Grandma Loves Grisham” Now working with the FBI to ensnare Rio, Beth gets wired up for a trip to his family’s house. But when he nearly catches her bugging the home, she distracts him the only way she can think of in the moment — with her body. It’s effective and steamy.