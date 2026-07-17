Paul Mescal may have an Oscar nomination, but now, he’s coming for that Grammy. On her third studio album Daughter From Hell, Gracie Abrams co-wrote her new song, “Imaginary Friend,” with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Mescal. But ironically, this is no love song.

Instead, on the guitar-driven ditty, produced by her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Abrams reflects on an early-morning encounter in which she felt the presence of a former lover. Plot twist: He wasn’t actually there, reminding her of a childhood imaginary friend. “Thought I heard you, so I stopped and really listened,” she sings. “You said ‘Something, something, something,’ wasn't fair.”

In true sad-girl fashion, Abrams couldn’t let the feeling go, expressing anguish over being haunted and pleading for reconnection. “Promise not to laugh, I talk to you, you don't talk back,” she sings on the chorus. “‘Cause you're a figment of my imagination, man, I f*cking hate it.”

Abrams spoke about her experience writing with Mescal on the New York Times’ Popcast podcast, calling “Imaginary Friend” a “simple, short song” and stating that it wasn’t premeditated. Instead, she realized one day that she didn’t have many “strummers” on her album, and Mescal sat down to help fix that problem, “f*cking around” and “trading lines” back and forth with her.

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“That was so fun to write together,” she said. “That wasn’t some groundbreaking event for us. We have a very creative home, with friends who are so good at what they do. Everyone feels happy to share that with one another.”

Gracie Abrams’ “Imaginary Friend” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Abrams’ new song, co-written with Mescal, below.

I felt you in the morning in the kitchen

And it spooked me ‘cause you weren’t there

Thought I heard you, so I stopped and really listened

You said “Something, something, something” wasn't fair

So I stop and fill the gaps

I’m sorry, but I have to ask

If you could do me just a little favor?

I’ll return it later

Promise not to laugh

I talk to you, you don't talk back

‘Cause you’re a figment of my imagination

Man, I f*cking hate it

Oh-oh (Oh)

Oh, I hate it

Oh-oh, oh (Mm)

You don’t know even half of what you’re missing

But I’m cool now if you even care

Do you remember all the sh*t I broke? Well, I fixed it

Kick your shoes off, go and leave ‘em by the stairs, but you don’t

So I stop and fill the gaps

I'm sorry, but I have to ask

If you could do me just a little favor

Tell me I'm no failure?

I promise not to laugh

I’ve got it wrong, let’s run it back

Don't be a figment of my imagination

But you are, and I f*cking hate it

Oh, oh

Is it me, or is it so hot?

Oh, oh

Is it time to take our clothes off?

Oh, oh

And is it wrong I’m thinking this thought?

Oh, oh

Well, I felt you in the morning in the kitchen

But you were unaware