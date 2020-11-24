Finally, The 2021 Grammy Nominations & Host Are Here

Although it's been a chaotic year, music releases have remained consistent. And while big awards shows like the Oscars will certainly look different come 2021 since there hasn't been a ton of new movies, the Grammys have plenty to celebrate. Starting at noon ET on Tuesday, Nov. 24, artists and celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gayle King, and Sharon Osbourne will announce which musicians will be honored at the 63 Grammy Awards.

To be eligible for the awards this year, a music release would have to fall between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020. This means that Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News, won't be considered this time around, but she'll definitely be part of the nomination announcement event this afternoon.

Ahead of the kickoff to the January ceremony, the Recording Academy revealed that The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host music's biggest night. Noah, who previously won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, celebrated landing the gig by joking that he wants more awards. "Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the #GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," he tweeted.

The show is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, and there will be plenty of logistical adjustments to make the event safe for everyone as we continue to weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Until then, speculation regarding who will take home the golden trophies will kick into high gear.