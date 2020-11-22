Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid's Relationship Started At A BBQ

While quarantine has forced many couples to do some deep soul-searching and realize they're not meant to be, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship continues to thrive. The pair was first linked in June 2019, reportedly through the model's famous sister Gigi Hadid, who is good friends with the "Don't Start Now" singer. Fast forward more than 14 months and the couple continues to show off their love with each new chapter of their relationship, from their first public display of affection to their first shared pet. Before these two progress any further in their Hollywood fairy tale, it's time to revisit their full relationship timeline, including the details on who DMed who first.

June 2019

Lipa and Hadid reportedly linked up in June 2019, not long after the singer broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of five years, British model-chef Isaac Carew. According to TMZ, the pair first struck up a friendship when Hadid shared some of his own music with the pop star (wait, did anyone know he had an album?). After hearing about her breakup, the model reached out again. Per TMZ's source, they "went out, had a good time, and liked each other enough to run it back." And once The Sun published a video of Lipa clapping and laughing as Hadid held his birthday cake at his party, rumors of a relationship between the two started to swirl.

July 2019

A month after the party, Lipa and Hadid were spotted kissing at the British Summer Time Festival in London's Hyde Park. The couple continued to travel together, as they were seen hanging out in New York and Los Angeles in the days and weeks after their festival date. Despite their PDA, neither of them commented on the rumors.

August 2019

On Aug. 4, both stars posted slideshows of them attending the Sunny Hill Festival, an event put on by Lipa's family in Kosovo. The singer's first photo was a snapshot of her and Hadid in the crowd, while Hadid's slideshow showed Lipa with her arm around his shoulder. Not quite an Instagram official declaration of love, but it was pretty close.

September 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For their first joint appearance, Lipa and Hadid attended Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week, wearing color-coordinated looks from the designer.

November 2019

During Lipa's electrifying 2019 Europe Music Awards opening performance of "Don't Start Now," Hadid was seen cheering her on in the crowd. When she returned to her seat, he congratulated her with a kiss (on the cheek). There was still no official confirmation from the two at this point, but their actions spoke so much louder than any words or IG caption ever could.

Tim Whitby/MTV 2019/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later that month, at the 2019 American Music Awards, Lipa and Hadid walked the red carpet together, where she finally verified what everyone had been thinking about their relationship. "My date is my boyfriend. He's so handsome, right?" she told Entertainment Tonight.

April 2020

In April, Lipa confirmed on the Lorraine show that she and Hadid were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. "I got back from Australia, and when the self-isolation thing started to happen, I quickly had to find a spot," she said. Her solution? A "random Airbnb" in London. While several other celeb couples didn't fare so well in quarantine, she and Hadid adapted well to living together unexpectedly. "My boyfriend and I are used to it. We travel a lot, so we can make anywhere home," she said. "We're good at doing our own things and then coming together when we want to watch a movie or do a painting, and we go on our one hour daily walk."

May 2020

Although it was reported in 2019 that Hadid asked Lipa out on a date, the singer has a different story. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked the pop star if she ever DMed a celebrity on Instagram. Surprisingly, she revealed that she actually made the first move on Hadid. "I have a confession to make," she said. "Mine was my boyfriend, my current boyfriend. I definitely did that. We met at a BBQ, but then it carried on into the DMs."

June 2020

The couple marked their first anniversary on June 14, 2020, which means those initial dating rumors were partially true. To mark the occasion, Lipa posted a slideshow of sentimental photos from their first year together. "Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji for good measure.

July 2020

After 14 months of dating, the duo took another important step in their relationship and achieved a major quarantine milestone. They didn't get engaged, but they did adopt a puppy, which is just as monumental. On July 31, Lipa revealed the newest member of their crew, sharing many adorable snapshots as any new dog mom would. "Our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!!" she announced.

August 2020

The next month, Lipa and Hadid reached an inevitable point in any relationship that includes a famous musician: the music video cameo. Hadid appeared in Lipa's music video for "Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)," her major collaboration with Madonna and Missy Elliott. The couple is together at the end of the video, lying on the grass and gazing at the sky.

That's the latest on Lipa and Hadid's relationship, but this post will be updated if there are any more developments, like an official couple name. Free suggestion: Lipdid.